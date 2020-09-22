International 14 class Gallon Trophy Race at Itchenor SC

The International 14 class held the Gallon Trophy Race on Saturday 19 September at Itchenor SC.

First held in 1936, when it was won by Stewart Morris and his crew sailing their POW winning Uffa Fox design, ‘Alarm’ (347), and has been sailed for continuously except for the 1940 to 1945 WWII years.

The Gallon is a single race using the entirety of Chichester Harbour, requiring a knowledge of the tides and the harbour marks.

Started in a 17 to 20 knot north-easterly breeze and with the incoming tide kicking-up a decent chop, the 2020 ‘Covid’ Gallon provided a classic ‘fourteen’ harbour race.

The final stages came down to a battle between Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary in Zog (1565) and Ed FitzGerald and Glen Tururell in Scrumpet (1553), close-cover tacking from the final mark to the Gallon Line finish.

Victory went to Massey and Hillary, with second FitzGerald and Tururell and in third place Andy and Tom Partington (1559).

Next I-14 event is the Walker Trophy 3-4 October at Itchenor SC.

International 14 Gallon Trophy – Final (16 entries)



1st 1565 Zog – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 1 pts

2nd 1553 Scrumpet – Edward FitzGerald and Glen Tururell – – 2 pts

3rd 1559 TBA – Andrew Partington and Tom Partington – – 3 pts

4th 1569 Bubble – Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett – – 4 pts

5th 1566 Think Pink – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson – – 5 pts

6th 1570 Booby – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 6 pts

7th 1523 Tartan Fraulein – Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke – – 7 pts

8th 1489 Purple Boat – Alex Smith and Richard Bone – – 8 pts

9th 1558 Dragon – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 9 pts

10th 1556 Helly the Pelly – Alex Knight and Dan Holman – – DNF pts

10th 1531 Eagle 2 – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – – DNF pts

10th 1568 Pat Clifton – Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat – – DNF pts

10th 1497 Jeff – Jock Calvert and Ian Mitchell – – DNF pts

10th 1539 Katana – Peter Bromley and Hugh Maclean – – DNF pts

10th 1546 Jungle Fire – Charles Duchesne and Ian Lodder – – DNF pts

10th 1554 Magic Roundabout – Peter Crockford and Harry Kennedy – – DNF pts

