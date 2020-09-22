Olympics only event to ‘bring the entire world together’

“Shaping Peace Together” is the theme chosen to celebrate the International Day of Peace this year.

Ahead of the International Day of Peace, celebrated around the world on Monday, 21 September, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, has emphasised the power of sport.

“The partnership between the UN and the IOC is based on the shared goal of contributing to peace,” said the IOC President.

“We are cooperating with the UN on many different issues, and this is possible because we share the same values and we are united in the fight for peace and solidarity. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once said: ‘If there is a true symbol of peace in the world, it is the Olympic spirit.’”

On this International Day of Peace we celebrate the unifying power of sport which is about peace, respect and solidarity. #Join #PeaceDay #UN75 @UN #Olympics pic.twitter.com/s6MUzU9A3G — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) September 21, 2020

At a time when the world is battling against the COVID-19 pandemic, solidarity and friendship among nations have never been more important.

“This post-coronavirus world will be very different from the one we used to live in,” said Bach. “And I hope that we all have learned from this crisis that we need more solidarity, within societies and among societies.”

“Only in this joint effort can we overcome this crisis and prevent a new crisis. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which have been postponed to 2021, will send a message of hope, of peace and unity of humanity.”

