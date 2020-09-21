John Pollard is SB20 UK National Champion

John Pollard’s Xcellent was able to count a clean-sweep of the races to take the SB20 UK Open & National Championship



Second place went to Simon Russell’s Sportsboatworld with McAdam and Whelan’s Breaking Bod taking third.

The event was hosted at the Royal Southern YC.

SB20 UK Open & National Championship – Final After 10 races

1st Xcellent – John Pollard – Royal Torbay YC – – 9 pts

2nd Sportsboatworld – Simon Russell – Netley SC , HRSC – – 29 pts

3rd Breaking Bod – Richard McAdam – Bough Beech SC – – 38 pts

4th PBII – Paul Hine – Llanbedr and Pensarn YC – – 42 pts

5th Mojo – David Matthews – Sunderland YC – – 46 pts

6th Gelert – James Howells – RORC – – 60 pts

7th Ethel – Oliver Hill – RSrnYC, RLymYC – – 64 pts

8th Reach Around – Christian Sutherland – Lymington – – 71 pts

9th L.O.S. – Joe Hemmant – u/a – – 75 pts

10th Boomerang – Lizzie Farrington – RNSA – – 95 pts

11th – Tom Neilson – UYC – – 103 pts

12th Carnage – Robin Kirby – Warsash SC – – 107 pts

13th SHARC – charles sheppard – RORC – – 110 pts

14th Slinky – Ian Hudson – Warsash SC – – 112 pts

15th AMICA – Lukas Kolff – RORC – – 115 pts

16th 6a Vision Homes – Peter Noe – RSrnYC – – 119 pts

17th Herbie – Phil Tilley – Llandegfedd SC – – 123 pts

18th The Good, The Bad & The Ugly – Tom McWilliam – OYC, RORC, HISC – – 130 pts

19th Gold Digger – Simon Bottoms – RSrnYC – – 163 pts