Star and Dragon open Régates Royales de Cannes

After two days of the traditional Régates Royales de Cannes only the Star and Dragon classes have been able to race.

Both classes competed on Monday, but Tuesday heavy thunderstorms cancelled racing preventing the Classics and 5.5m from joining the regatta.

In the 13 strong Star class after three races Charton and Puissegur FRA are tied for the lead with Chabout and Rupert FRA.

In the 15 strong Dragon fleet after one race, Dirk Oldenburg GER leads from Andy Beadsworth GBR/TUR.

Racing continues with racing for the Star, Dragon 5.5m and Classics