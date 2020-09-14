Jeepster and Brutus take titles at J/70 UK Nationals

Graham Clapp’s Jeepster is the new J/70 UK Open National Champion, and Charles Thompson’s Brutus is the new J/70 UK Corinthian Champion.
In the Open Championship, Paul Ward’s World Champion team on Eat Sleep J Repeat was second.
Newcomers to the class, Nick Phillip’s Chaotic was third.
Spectacular conditions on the final day were used to the full by the Royal Southern YC Race Team, led by PRO Charlie Stowe, for a memorable finale to a superb regatta.
J/70 UK Class 2020 National Championships – Final (22 entries)
1st GBR 1169 Jeepster – Graham Clapp – RSrnYC – – 16 pts
2nd GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward – Royal Southern YC – – 22 pts
3rd GBR 1203 Chaotic – Nick Phillips – Parkstone YC – – 27 pts
4th GBR 1247 Jelvis – Martin Dent – Island SC – – 34 pts
5th GBR 1452 Calypso – J Peters & J Calascione – RYS – – 37 pts
6th GBR 828 Brutus (C) – Charles Thompson – Royal Southern YC – – 45 pts
7th GBR 1248 DSP (C) – Doug Struth – Royal Southern – – 50 pts
8th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (C) – Marshall King / Ian Wilson – Royal Southern YC – – 51 pts
9th GBR 830 GBR 830 – Jonnie Goodwin – RYS – – 63 pts
10th GBR 972 Yeti (C) – Jack Davies – Royal Solent YC – – 80 pts
11th GBR 741 Cosmic (C) – Patrick Liardet – RSrnYC – – 84 pts
12th GBR 46 JDog (C) – John Greenland – Imperial Poona YC – – 86 pts
13th GBR 1496 Standfast – Simon Patterson – RSrnYC – – 97 pts
14th GBR 974 EV Experts (Co) – Tim Collins – RORC – – 100 pts
15th GBR 1206 Offbeat (C) – David McLeman – RSrnYC – – 115 pts
16th GBR 742 Boat 1 – Juan Pablo / Alvarez Gallesio – RTYC / YCA – – 124 pts
17th GBR 800 Jackatoo (C) – Rob Orr – BHYC – – 132 pts
18th GBR 1210 Jalapeno (C) – Brian Denney – RSrnYC – – 151 pts
19th GBR 1050 Excess (C) – Melisande Besse – Royal Southern YC – – 151 pts
20th GBR 28 Lightfoot (C) – Alain Waha – Royal Southern YC – – 152.5 pts
21st GBR 933 Darcey (C) – Julie Fawcett – Royal Southern – – 165 pts
22nd GBR 2 Boysterous (C) – Tom Low – OCSS – – 165 pts