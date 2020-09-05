Musto Skiff Nationals – Greenhalgh squeezes an extra point on Day 3

Peter Greenhalgh squeezed out an extra point over three races to lead by four points at the Noble Marine UK MUSTO Skiff National Championship.

After three more races were completed at Brixham on Saturday, Greenhalgh (2, 9, 1) has 26 points, ahead of Bruce Keen with 30 points and Sam Pascoe with 40.

Keen won the first race of the day – race 7 – ahead of Greenhalgh with third place going to Danny Boatman.

The second race went to Andy Tarboton of Henley Midmar YC, with second Jono Shelley and third William Maughan. Greenhalgh placed ninth and Keen tenth.

In the final race of the day, Greenhalgh got his title bid back on track with his third race win. Second was Shelley and in third Ben Clegg, with Keen finishing fourth to set-up a tight finish for Sunday.

Three more races are possible on Sunday and it is looking like a Gerenhalgh v Keen title battle.

Noble Marine UK MUSTO Skiff National Championships – After 9 races, 2 discard (53 entries)

1st 609 Peter Greenhalgh – – 1 5 8 -20 8 1 2 -9 1 – – 26 pts

2nd 534 Bruce Keen – – -11 1 -16 11 1 2 1 10 4 – – 30 pts

3rd 605 Sam Pascoe – – 5 3 -27 7 3 -19 9 8 5 – – 40 pts

4th 566 Jono Shelley – – 14 9 12 1 13 -18 -23 2 2 – – 53 pts

5th 464 Euan Hurter – – 9 12 1 10 9 -17 7 7 -16 – – 55 pts

6th 525 Andy Tarboton – – 12 4 11 -25 -30 16 17 1 7 – – 68 pts

7th 614 Ben Clegg – – 2 15 -43 -19 10 7 15 16 3 – – 68 pts

8th 556 William Maughan – – 4 30 -33 14 -32 3 4 3 10 – – 68 pts

9th 593 James Hilton – – 3 27 -46 -37 12 4 12 4 8 – – 70 pts

10th 619 Stuart Keegan – – 23 8 -41 13 2 8 13 6 -32 – – 73 pts

11th 294 Mike Matthews – – 17 2 -36 4 19 -25 8 13 12 – – 75 pts

12th 544 Ben Schooling – – 7 14 6 9 -37 -21 18 5 18 – – 77 pts

13th 303 Rob Richardson – – -34 -37 18 2 7 10 24 17 6 – – 84 pts

14th 546 Ian Trotter – – -26 17 3 18 4 -54 11 21 17 – – 91 pts

15th 364 Andy Rice – – 13 24 -28 3 -38 9 10 25 9 – – 93 pts

16th 530 Danny Boatman – – -54 22 -32 12 15 6 3 18 19 – – 95 pts

17th 557 Dan Vincent – – -38 10 13 -33 17 5 14 22 23 – – 104 pts

18th 582 Paul Molesworth – – 18 6 -37 21 6 20 29 -54 11 – – 111 pts

19th 611 Neale Jones – – 25 16 9 27 -54 11 -32 12 22 – – 122 pts

20th 375 Joshua Bellben – – 24 20 10 24 -26 24 16 -31 15 – – 133 pts

Full results available here . . .