International Classes open the racing at Kieler Woche

Day 1 of racing at Kieler Woche and the International classes are the first to race.

Kiel Week is not short of exciting sailing moments. Sailors and spectators at the Kiellinie surfed on an adrenaline wave right from the start.

After the Offshore 130 yachts had taken part in their welcome racing, the ten dinghy and keelboat classes also started to sail on the triangular courses off Schilksee at 1 pm. Three races were planned for the dinghy sailors.

Dinghy and Keelboat Classes:

505 class with 27 entries, Kai BERTALLOT and Moritz KLINGENBERG (1, 2, 1) lead ahead of Stefan BÖHM and Gerald ROOS (3, 1, 5).

420 class with 83 entries, Florian BÜSCHER and Jacob LANZINGER (17, 1, 1) lead from Lilli ZELLMER and Vincent BAHR (1, 2, 10)

Contender with 29 entries, Soren DULONG ANDREASEN DEN (1, 1, 3) leads from Jesper ARMBRUST DEN (2, 2, 1)

Europe with 21 entries, Martin KOTTE DEN (10, 1, 3) leads from Simon CHRISTOFFERSEN DEN (11, 6, 1)

Laser 4.7 with 49 entries, Batbold GRUNER (3, 1, 1) leads from Annelie FRIIS JENSEN DEN (1, 25, 3)

Laser Radial (Open) with 82 entries, Emma PLASSCHAERT BEL (1, 3, 1) leads from Paul HAMEETEMAN NED (2, 1, 2)

Musto Skiff with 9 entries, Paul DIJKSTRA NED (1, 1, 13) leads from Iver AHLMANN (2, 2, 1)

J/24 with 18 entries, Stefan KARSUNKE (19, 2, 1) leads from Frithjof SCHADE (1, 19, 4)

J/70 with 33 entries, Michael GRAU (5, 2, 1) leads from Carsten KEMMLING (3, 1, 2)

J/80 with 9 entries, Martin MENZNER (1, 1, 3) leads from Arne WILCKEN (2, 2, 1)

Full results available here . . .