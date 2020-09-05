Finn Europeans – Zsombor Berecz is new leader

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary takes a three point lead into final day of the Finn Europeans in Gdynia, Poland.

Berecz, the 2018 Finn World Champion, finished the penultimate day with 4 and 3 and tops the leaderboard with 33 points.

In second place is Britain’s Giles Scott, who briefly took back the lead after race 7, but dropped back with a 36 point total after race 8.

In third place is Alejandro Muscat of Spain with 48 points, fourth Alican Kaynar of Turkey on 49 pts and Spain’s Joan Cardona fifth with 50 pts.

Although it is looking like a final-day battle between Berecz and Scott for the European title, Muscat, Kaynar or Cardona could still upset the podium places.

Josip Olujic of Croatia took the first race of the day (R7) with Kaynar second and Cardona third, with Berecz in fourth and Scott fifth.

In the second race, Holland’s Nicholas Heiner won ahead of Milan Vujasinovic of Croatia with Berecz in third place to move into the overall lead as Scott finished in seventh.

Top U23 competitor is defending U23 champion Joan Cardona in fifth place overall.

Leading the Masters event is Milan Vujasinovic (10, 2) of Croatia in 17th place in the overall fleet. Second is Grand Master Felix Denikaev of Russia.

Finn 2020 European Championship – Day 4 after 8 races 1 discard (70 entries)

1st HUN Zsombor Berecz – – 4 10 7 2 3 -12 4 3 – – 33 pts

2nd GBR Giles Scott – – 1 2 -17 3 8 10 5 7 – – 36 pts

3rd ESP Alejandro Muscat – – 6 5 3 6 20 3 -71 5 – – 48 pts

4th TUR Alican Kaynar – – -21 19 5 5 1 1 2 16 – – 49 pts

5th ESP Joan Cardona – – -18 4 1 4 6 14 3 18 – – 50 pts

6th CRO Josip Olujic – – 10 -22 11 12 10 5 1 8 – – 57 pts

7th NED Nicholas Heiner – – 13 -14 14 10 2 11 13 1 – – 64 pts

8th SUI Nils Theuninck – – 12 6 6 1 7 -31 28 4 – – 64 pts

9th ARG Facundo Olezza – – 22 1 2 8 -24 7 9 17 – – 66 pts

10th CRO Nenad Bugarin – – 5 11 8 7 -16 8 15 13 – – 67 pts

11th GBR Henry Wetherell – – 2 8 4 15 -29 22 11 11 – – 73 pts

12th GER Max Kohlhoff – – 16 17 9 11 -23 4 14 14 – – 85 pts

13th CZE Ondřej Teplý – – 17 15 10 17 11 -31 7 10 – – 87 pts

14th CRO Milan Vujasinovic – – 7 -29 16 9 28 16 10 2 – – 88 pts

15th POL Piotr Kula – – 20 -32 23 18 9 13 8 12 – – 103 pts

16th EST Deniss Karpak – – 14 3 13 32 22 2 -71 23 – – 109 pts

17th ESP Pablo Guitián – – 19 9 22 -23 18 15 12 20 – – 115 pts

18th FRA Lobert Jonathan – – 8 25 -27 25 17 9 18 22 – – 124 pts

19th FRA Antoine Devineau – – 24 27 30 -36 5 17 16 9 – – 128 pts

20th RUS Arkadiy Kistanov – – 9 13 31 20 31 28 -42 6 – – 138 pts

Full results available here . . .