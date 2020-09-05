RYA increase entry quota for Youth National Championships

British Youth Sailing is to increase the entry quota for the 2020 Youth National Championships following a review of the site capacity and the number of boats that can be safely accommodated.

Following consultation with venue hosts Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, it has been agreed that the entry limit can be safely raised.

Entries have now closed, but for those on the waiting list entry will be prioritised on prior commitment to the original cancelled event in Pwllheli, and then for those with least time left as youth age sailors (oldest first).

The ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) youth national title will now be awarded at the UKLA Autumn Qualifier at WPNSA on 3 aand 4 October.

The Nacra 15, youth windfoil and youth kitefoil classes will contest their national titles at the Olympic Classes Ranker event at WPNSA from October 30 to November 1.

