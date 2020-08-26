2020 iQFoil Europeans – Day 2 Update

Day 2 of the 2020 iQFoil European Championship on Silvaplana, Switzerland.



Some late result updates change things, especially for the GBR men, so here are the results based on Tuesday’s racing, with the men now in silver and gold fleets.

Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France who has now won six of herseven races.

Britain’s Islay Watson moves from sixth into third place, one point off second placed Maja D ziarnowska of Poland, but 24 points off the leader.

Watson thus goes into women’s 12 Medal Final . . . this reduces to 8 and then final 4 to sail-off for medals.

In the men it’s Niolas Goyard of France leading the gold fleet by one point from Italy’s Matteo Iachino after eight races.



Sebastian Koerdel of Germany is now in third place a further point back, with Thomas Goyard of France in fourth.

Leading British competitor is now Sam Sills in 13th place, with Tom Squires dropping to 20th after dropping a DSQ and getting redress.

Unfortunately only 12 go into men’s Medal Final . . . So no Brits !

Andy Brown is 23rd and Henry Bloodworth 24th.

While in the women Alysia Gibson is 17th and Izzy Adcock is 25th.

2020 iQFoil European Championship – Women – after 7 races (34 entries)

1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 16 ]) [ 1 ] – – 6 pts

2nd POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA [ 4 ]( [ 17 ]) [ 13 ] [ 4 ] [ 2 ] [ 3 ] [ 3 ] – – 29 pts

3rd GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON [ 6 ]( [ 12 ]) [ 3 ] [ 3 ] [ 10 ] [ 2 ] [ 6 ] – – 30 pts

4th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS ( [ 35 (dsq) ]) [ 2 ] [ 17 ] [ 6 ] [ 3 ] [ 1 ] [ 4 ] – – 33 pts

5th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN [ 16 ]( [ 19 ]) [ 2 ] [ 2 ] [ 7.5 (rdg) ] [ 4 ] [ 2 ] – – 33.5 pts

6th PER-50 MARIA BELÉN BAZO ( [ 19 ]) [ 16 ] [ 6 ] [ 5 ] [ 7 ] [ 5 ] [ 9 ] – – 48 pts

7th ISR-2 DANIELA PELEG [ 3 ] [ 8 ] [ 5 ] [ 10 ] [ 5 ] [ 19 ]( [ 27 ]) – – 50 pts

8th POL-303 KAROLINA LIPINSKA [ 7 ] [ 18 ] [ 9 ] [ 7 ]( [ 23 ]) [ 6 ] [ 7 ] – – 54 pts

9th ESP-5 MARINA ALABAU ( [ 32 (dsq) ]) [ 5 ] [ 4 ] [ 11 ] [ 13 ] [ 11 ] [ 12 ] – – 56 pts

10th ESP-3 BLANCA ALABAU NEIRA [ 2 ] [ 3 ]( [ 25 ]) [ 19 ] [ 14 ] [ 9 ] [ 10 ] – – 5 pts

2020 iQFoil European Championship – Men – after 8 races (102 entries)

1st FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD ( [ 11 ]) [ 2 ] [ 2 ] [ 6 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 5 ] [ 2 ] – – 19 pts

2nd ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) [ 3 ] [ 2 ] [ 4 ] [ 8 ] – – 20 pts

3rd GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) [ 2 ] [ 3 ] [ 10 ] [ 3 ] – – 21 pts

4th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD [ 3 ] [ 6 ]( [ 7 ]) [ 2 ] [ 4 ] [ 4 ] [ 1 ] [ 4 ] – – 24 pts

5th NED-20 AMADO VKIESWYK ( [ 4 ]) [ 3 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ] [ 10 ] [ 5 ] [ 2 ] [ 7 ] – – 31 pts

6th NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE ( [ 37 ]) [ 4 ] [ 5 ] [ 3 ] [ 6 ] [ 11 ] [ 7 ] [ 1 ] – – 37 pts

7th POL-23 MACIEK RUTKOWSKI ( [ 18 (dnf) ]) [ 2 ] [ 3 ] [ 3 ] [ 5 ] [ 6 ] [ 11 ] [ 17 ] – – 47 pts

8th SUI-63 ELIA COLOMBO [ 7 ]( [ 41 ]) [ 4 ] [ 4 ] [ 7 ] [ 7 ] [ 14 ] [ 11 ] – – 54 pts

9th FRA-152 TOM ARNOUX [ 11 ]( [ 19 ]) [ 5 ] [ 9 ] [ 13 ] [ 16 ] [ 6 ] [ 9 ] – – 69 pts

10th BRA-7 MATEUS ISAAC [ 2 ] [ 3 ] [ 28 ]( [ 34 ]) [ 16 ] [ 10 ] [ 13 ] [ 5 ] – – 77 pts

11th FRA-53 CLEMENT BOURGEOIS ( [ 22 ]) [ 18 ] [ 6 ] [ 5 ] [ 11 ] [ 17 ] [ 22 ] [ 6 ] – – 85 pts

12th POL-126 PRZEMYSLAW MIARCZYNSKI [ 15 ]( [ 44 ]) [ 8 ] [ 12 ] [ 8 ] [ 23 ] [ 8 ] [ 15 ] – – 89 pts

13th GBR-60 SAMUEL SILLS ( [ 38 ]) [ 8 ] [ 20 ] [ 5 ] [ 9 ] [ 9 ] [ 27 ] [ 13 ] – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .

