Torbay Royal and Dinghy Regattas to go ahead

Another major UK traditional sailing event is going ahead following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Torbay Royal Regatta will proceed on its intended dates of 22 and 23 August albeit with a number of necessary changes brought about by COVID-19 restrictions and associated guidance.

The regatta will host races for IRC, Cruisers and Sports boats only.

Although the event will not incorporate the IRC South West Championship as originally planned, sailors can expect two days of top-class racing on the renowned sailing waters of Torbay.

Entries are open and a revised Notice of Race has been published, both can be found on the event website detailed below.

In addition there is good news for PY Dinghies and Junior Classes.

The Torbay Dinghy Regatta will take place on 3 and 4 October, further details, and Notice of Race to follow.

