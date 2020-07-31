Ian Walker explains latest RYA Return to Play Guidance document

The RYA has issued a new document, the snappily titled, ‘Guidance on sailing & racing with participants from different households during COVID-19 in England’.

This document provides measures for ‘participants only’ when sailing and racing with other households.

Rob Howlett speaks to Ian Walker, RYA Director of Racing, to find out how the guidance affects Clubs and Centres.



Ian Walker explains: “This has been a real team effort within the RYA and we are delighted that the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has taken time to understand our sport and that they trust our stakeholders to act responsibly.”

The document refers to current UK Government guidance for England only and is subject to change in response to the current COVID-19 Alert Level, community prevalence of COVID-19 and/or updated UK Government guidance.

Clubs and event organising authorities should refer to the RYA Guidance on Restarting Boating Activity and Managing COVID-19 in England and RYA Guidance for Major Events and COVID-19 on the RYA Return to Boating hub.

Read the RYA Guidance on sailing & racing with participants from different households during COVID-19 in England . . .

