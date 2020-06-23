NeilPryde transfer Intellectual Property rights to RS:X Class

NeilPryde Limited has transfered the RS:X Intellectual Property (IP) to the International RS:X Windsurfing Class Association.

This will allow a process for multiple manufacturers to exist, appointed by the Class, provided that the consistency, quality and supply is maintained.

This transfer of IP gives the Class and its sailors control over who is building their equipment. Whatever the future holds for the Class, this set up will be able to adapt to changing circumstances.

Under the arrangement, manufacturing will continue at the existing suppliers of boards, masts, sails and booms.

The appointed manufacturers will now supply product directly to distributors, at the same time as becoming directly accountable for product quality.

NeilPryde Ltd. will remain a part of this manufacturing group, responsible for the production of the sails in its China factory.

Athletes will be able to continue to buy equipment from their local distributor, and will benefit from an 8% average drop in the retail prices.

The RS:X Class have also been looking at the next 12 months and beyond.

As more RS:X sailors start to receive their iQFoil equipment – the new board for the Paris 2024 Games – making sure that RS:X events represent value for money is important to the Class.

The RS:X Class have also been invited to put forward an equipment bid by World Sailing for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games, due to be held in Senegal.

