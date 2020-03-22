British Sports to inform BOA and BPA of Government COVID-19 Advice impact

UK Sport, the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the British Paralympic Association (BPA) will host a conference call with the Chief Executives and Performance Directors of summer Olympic and Paralympic sports on Tuesday 24 March, 2020.

Athletes representative bodies including the British Athletes’ Commission, and the BOA and BPA Athletes’ Commissions will also be invited to join the call.

The call will primarily be used to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on domestic sport and athletes, specifically in light of updated Government advice and the closure of elite training facilities across the UK.

This discussion will also inform the positions of the BOA and BPA in respect of feedback requested by the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee respectively.

Meanwhile . . .

The International Olympic Committee announced that it will make a decision whether to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games at some point in the next four weeks.

The statement added that canceling the Games is not under consideration.

