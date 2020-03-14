TF35 T-foiler to introduce 100% foiling races on Lake Geneva

After 16 years of multihull domination of sailracing by the D35 on Lake Geneva, the time has come to switch to a new “foiling” model.

From 2020, the new T-foiler TF35 will take part in races on Lake Geneva, as well as other European waters.

Compared to the foilers that are already sailing, the TF35 (a 35 foot catamaran with “T” shaped foils) was designed as part of an ambitious project: to offer a high level of foiling to a larger panel of sailors.

Thanks to lower take-off speeds and the automated flight control system, foiling will be stable downwind and quickly made possible upwind.



From March to October, Alinghi takes part in two parallel circuits aboard two types of one-design catamaran.

From this year, the TF35 SUI-100 takes over from the D35 for four events on Lake Geneva, then two races outside Switzerland as part of the brand new foiler championship, the TF35 Trophy.

The TF35 Trophy is a circuit with a strict one-design rule to offer fair play conditions to professional teams and those led by owner helms.

Four to six races per day are planned on “banana” type courses (upwind / downwind) following upwind starts. Each race will last approximately 20 minutes.

With the new T-shaped foil design and the automated flight control system, the world of sailing can more broadly benefit from a 100% foiling experience.