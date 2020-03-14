Defending champion, the Honda Marine team of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins won the opening race ofthe JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour on Saturday.

Finishing second was Shaw & Partners Financial Services of James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite and Tim Westwood who had led for most of the first half of the course.

Third were Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Trent Barnabas.

The final stages of the race finished in almost no wind.



2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Race 1 (24 entries)

1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid – – 01:12:16 (elapsed time)

2nd Shaw & Partners Financial Services – James Dorron – – 01:12:55

3rd Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 01:13:58

4th Winning Group – Seve Jarvin – – 01:17:23

5th Smeg – Micah Lane – – 01:17:42

6th URM – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 01:18:12

7th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – Keagan York – – 01:18:24

8th Vintec – Kirk Mitchell – – 01:19:39

9th Noakes Blue – Yvette Heritage – – 01:19:57

10th Bird and Bear – Tom Clout – – 01:20:33

11th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 01:20:36

12th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 01:20:39

13th Maersk Line – Peron Pearse – – 01:20:41

14th AppliancesOnline.com.au – Brett Van Munster – – 01:21:16

15th Ilve – Pedro Vozone – – 01:21:48

16th Rag & Famish Hotel – Bryce Edwards – – 01:22:04

17th C‑Tech – Alex Vallings – – 01:22:39

18th thekitchenmaker.com.au – Jordan Girdis – – 01:25:59

19th Birkenhead Point Marina – Tom Anderson – – 01:27:34

Full results available here