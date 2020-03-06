Cape Town 52 Super Series – Penultimate day to Bronenosec

With Morgan Larson steering, Jonathan McKee on tactics aided by Alberto Barovier on strategy, Bronenosec won the only race of day 4 at the Odzala Discovery Camps 52 Super Series V&A Waterfront – Cape Town regatta.

But while the Russian-flagged team ran out winners ahead of Quantum Racing, a fourth for Hasso Plattner’s local favourites on Phoenix ensures the South African team closes the gap on Azzurra.

Regatta leaders Azzurra could only make a seventh today, their worst score of the event so far, but retain aseven point lead overall into the final day

52 Super Series – After 7 races

1. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (4,2,2,2,5,2,7) 24 pts

2. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (1,3,1,7,8,7,4) 31 pts

3. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (5,8,4,5,1,6,2) 31 pts

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (2,10,7,1,6,8,1) 35 pts

5. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (3,4,RDG6,RDG5.5, RDG5.5, RDG5.5, RDG5.5) 35 pts

6. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (9,7,8,3,2,1,6) 36 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,1,DNF11+2,4,3,3,9) 40 pts

8. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,6,3,8,9,4,5) 41 pts

9. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (8,5,5,9,7,5,3) 42 pts

10. Paprec (FRA) (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin) (10,9,6,6,4,9,8) 52 pts