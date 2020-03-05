Star Bacardi Cup – Into the end game on Biscayne Bay

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada continue to extend their lead at the Star Bacardi Cup.

A third race win takes Kusznierewicz and Prada six points clear of second placed Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin, with Augie Diaz and Henry Boening USA (see image) holding onto third place.

Paul Cayard and Pedro Trouch finished second to continue their push for a podium place finish, while Peter and Robert O’Leary of Ireland finished the day in fifth place.

Italy’s Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen finished sixth (again) and are now sixth overall.

Star – Bacardi Cup after race 4, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 4 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Henry Boening 7 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

4th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Pedro Trouch 3 9 17 2 – – 14 pts

5th IRL 8458 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 1 7 18 8 – – 16 pts

6th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Frithjof Kleen 5 6 6 6 – – 17 pts

7th USA 8129 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 13 5 2 13 – – 20 pts

8th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Paison Infelise 9 8 23 5 – – 22 pts

9th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling 6 11 21 11 – – 28 pts

10th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 8 4 19 18 – – 30 pts

11th USA 8203 Brian Ledbetter / Magnus Liljedahl 11 17 4 16 – – 31 pts

12th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Arnis Baltins 17 14 8 10 – – 32 pts

13th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 14 19 11 12 – – 37 pts

14th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahony 15 10 14 21 – – 39 pts

15th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 24 12 13 23 – – 48 pts

16th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Samuel Goncalves 18 22 29 9 – – 49 pts

17th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / john Von Schwarts 20 13 39 17 – – 50 pts

18th ARG 8008 Fabian Mac gowan / Javier Siro 33 16 9 26 – – 51 pts

19th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 12 27 15 24 – – 51 pts

20th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 25 28 12 15 – – 52 pts

Full results available here