RS:X World titles for De Geus and Badloe

Britain’s Emma Wilson finished fourth at the RS:X 2020 World Championships in Melbourne, after taking third place in the final medal race.
With champions in both the men and women’s RS:X events, following on the title win by Marit Bouwmeester in the Radial Worlds, Holland have topped a great week for them in Australia.
Holland’s Lilian de Geus is the RS:X women’s World Champion.
De Geus finished second in the medal race and nine points overall ahead of Charline Picon of France who took silver, with Noy Drihan of Israel taking the bronze.
Women’s U21 Champion is Giorgia Speciale of Italy, who finished 11th overall.
In the men’s event Holland’s Kiran Badloe successfully defended his title, finishing just two points ahead of countryman, and Olympic selection rival, Dorian van Rijsselberghe, who won the medal race.
Thomas Goyard of France finished second in the medal race to take the bronze.
Men’s U21 Champion is Tom Reuveny of Israel who finished tenth overall.
Britain’s Tom Squires finished eighth in the medal race and placed ninth overall.
Andy Brown finished 22nd overall and Kieran Holmes-Martin 43rd overall.
RSX: women – World Championship after Medal Races (46 entries)
1st NED3 Lilian de Geus 8 – – 42 pts
2nd FRA4 Charline Picon 4 – – 51 pts
3rd ISR19 Noy Drihan 18 – – 52 pts
4th GBR7 Emma Wilson 6 – – 63 pts
5th ITA157 Marta Maggetti 12 – – 74 pts
6th ISR32 Katy Spychakov 20 – – 81 pts
7th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 16 – – 97 pts
8th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska 14 – – 98 pts
9th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 10 – – 107 pts
10th HKG5 Hei Man Chan 2 – – 116 pts
Women full results available here
RSX: men – World Championship after Medal Race (70 entries)
1st NED9 Kiran Badloe 10 – – 37 pts
2nd NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe 2 – – 39 pts
3rd FRA3 Thomas Goyard 4 – – 56 pts
4th ISR11 Shahar Zubari 12 – – 62 pts
5th POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 8 – – 64 pts
6th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 6 – – 74 pts
7th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 14 – – 93 pts
8th FRA1 Louis Giard 18 – – 94 pts
9th GBR931 Tom Squires 16 – – 98 pts
10th ISR60 Tom Reuveny U21, 20 – – 106 pts