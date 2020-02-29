RS:X World titles for De Geus and Badloe

Britain’s Emma Wilson finished fourth at the RS:X 2020 World Championships in Melbourne, after taking third place in the final medal race.

With champions in both the men and women’s RS:X events, following on the title win by Marit Bouwmeester in the Radial Worlds, Holland have topped a great week for them in Australia.

Holland’s Lilian de Geus is the RS:X women’s World Champion.

De Geus finished second in the medal race and nine points overall ahead of Charline Picon of France who took silver, with Noy Drihan of Israel taking the bronze.

Women’s U21 Champion is Giorgia Speciale of Italy, who finished 11th overall.

In the men’s event Holland’s Kiran Badloe successfully defended his title, finishing just two points ahead of countryman, and Olympic selection rival, Dorian van Rijsselberghe, who won the medal race.



Thomas Goyard of France finished second in the medal race to take the bronze.

Men’s U21 Champion is Tom Reuveny of Israel who finished tenth overall.

Britain’s Tom Squires finished eighth in the medal race and placed ninth overall.

Andy Brown finished 22nd overall and Kieran Holmes-Martin 43rd overall.

RSX: women – World Championship after Medal Races (46 entries)

1st NED3 Lilian de Geus 8 – – 42 pts

2nd FRA4 Charline Picon 4 – – 51 pts

3rd ISR19 Noy Drihan 18 – – 52 pts

4th GBR7 Emma Wilson 6 – – 63 pts

5th ITA157 Marta Maggetti 12 – – 74 pts

6th ISR32 Katy Spychakov 20 – – 81 pts

7th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 16 – – 97 pts

8th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska 14 – – 98 pts

9th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 10 – – 107 pts

10th HKG5 Hei Man Chan 2 – – 116 pts

Women full results available here

RSX: men – World Championship after Medal Race (70 entries)

1st NED9 Kiran Badloe 10 – – 37 pts

2nd NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe 2 – – 39 pts

3rd FRA3 Thomas Goyard 4 – – 56 pts

4th ISR11 Shahar Zubari 12 – – 62 pts

5th POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 8 – – 64 pts

6th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 6 – – 74 pts

7th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 14 – – 93 pts

8th FRA1 Louis Giard 18 – – 94 pts

9th GBR931 Tom Squires 16 – – 98 pts

10th ISR60 Tom Reuveny U21, 20 – – 106 pts

Men full results available here