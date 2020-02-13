Buhl goes clear leader at Laser Worlds

As the Laser Worlds fleet completes the six qualifying races, Philipp Buhl (1,2) of Germany takes a two point lead into the final series.

Jean Bernaz (4,1) of France is now second, Tonci Stipanovic (6,1) of Croatia third and Australia’s Matt Wearn (2,11) now fourth.

In the British battle for Olympic selection, Mike Beckett (3,4) moves to seventh place overall and five points clear of 11th placed Elliot Hanson (3,14).

Nick Thompson (5,8) in 19th place continues to play catch-up. Lorenzo Chiavarnini (5,13) now in 32nd overall also makes the Gold fleet for the final series.

Multi Olympian champion, Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (7,9) had his first single-figure results to place 29th, thus making the Gold fleet.

The forecast for the first day of Gold Fleet sailing is not encouraging. There is likely to be little wind, but with thunderstorms and rain showers expected to sweep across the course area.

Laser men – World Championship after 6 flight races (124 entries)

1st GER Philipp BUHL -4 1 1 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 1 -7 1 1 4 1 – – 8 pts

3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 2 -13 2 6 1 – – 12 pts

4th AUS Matt WEARN 6 4 2 2 2 -11 – – 16 pts

5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 3 6 2 1 -10 5 – – 17 pts

6th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 4 -15 1 4 6 3 – – 18 pts

7th GBR Michael BECKETT 1 -17 5 5 3 4 – – 18 pts

8th NZL Sam MEECH 5 5 5 5 1 -10 – – 21 pts

9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 3 9 4 3 2 -11 – – 21 pts

10th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -11 2 3 3 6 7 – – 21 pts

11th GBR Elliot HANSON 2 8 2 8 3 -14 – – 23 pts

12th BEL Wannes VAN LAER 11 5 -13 6 2 2 – – 26 pts

13th SWE Jesper STALHEIM -8 5 4 6 5 8 – – 28 pts

14th HUN Benjamin VADNAI 7 3 -8 7 4 8 – – 29 pts

15th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 3 4 6 -13 12 5 – – 30 pts

16th AUS Finn ALEXANDER 2 1 -15 2 12 14 – – 31 pts

17th RUS Maxim NIKOLAEV -21 6 4 8 11 4 – – 33 pts

18th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV -17 9 6 6 14 2 – – 37 pts

19th GBR Nick THOMPSON -15 14 6 4 5 8 – – 37 pts

20th NED Duko BOS 9 2 14 7 -19 6 – – 38 pts

Full results available here