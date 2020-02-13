Agreement on wind range for racing in the 36th America’s Cup

Following a successful mediation, the America’s Cup Defender and Challenger of Record have come to an agreement on the Match Conditions for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

The wind range for racing in the 36th America’s Cup Match will be 6.5 to 23 knots.

For the Round Robins and Repêchage: 6.5 to 21 knots

And for the Prada Cup Final: 6.5 to 23 knots

The agreed racing schedule for the America’s Cup Match has two races per day planned for March 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Additional reserve days have been scheduled but the intention is to complete the event on the weekend of March 13/14, weather permitting. Racing is planned from 4pm onwards each race day.

The winner of the America’s Cup Match will be the first team to score seven points.

The parties also agreed on certain conditions in respect of the Prada Cup due to be issued by 30 June 2020.

The racing will consist of four Round Robin sessions over January 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24, followed by a repêchage round over January 29, 30, 31, and February 2.

The first-to-seven-points Prada Cup Final taking place over February 13, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22.

In addition the parties also confirmed Course Location Guidelines for the Race Director when selecting the Auckland racecourse locations for all the Auckland events including the Match for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

To view the Settlement Memorandum click here.

The first competitive action of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada will be in Cagliari, Sardinia from 23 to 26, at the first of three ACWS regattas taking place during 2020.

Further ACWS events will be held in Portsmouth, England on June 4 – 7, and in Auckland, New Zealand in December 17 – 20.

