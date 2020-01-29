Spain SailGP Team to be Helmed by Jordi Xammar

Spanish Olympic 470 competitor Jordi Xammar will helm the Spanish entry following the 2020 Olympic Games, with SailGP veteran Phil Robertson serving in an interim capacity to start the season.

The Spain SailGP Team features Olympians and world champions from across the country, and will be the youngest team to compete in the world’s fastest sail racing.

The Spain SailGP squad includes:

Jordi Xammar, 26 (helm)

Florian Trittel, 25 (wing trimmer);

Luis Bugallo, 24 (wing trimmer)

Joel Rodríguez, 22 (flight controller)

Diego Botín, 26 (flight controller)

Joan Cardona, 21 (grinder)

Iago López Marra, 29 (grinder) and Mateu Barber, 27.

Xammar finished 12th in the 470 class at the 2016 Olympic Games and will be a medal contender for Spain at Tokyo 2020, having already secured his position for his second Olympic appearance.

Robertson from Auckland, who steered the China team to podium success in Season 1, will start the season as interim helm to help accelerate the team’s learning curve on the F50.

Spain SailGP Team CEO María del Mar de Ros said: “Competing in SailGP is a dream come true. It is something we have achieved thanks to the confidence of SailGP and the effort, work and passion that are the pillars of our team.”

The new Spanish team has already stepped onboard the F50 in New Zealand for a number of training days and has attended a simulator session in London.

The global championship returns to Sydney Harbour on February 28-29.

After Sydney, SailGP returns to San Francisco (May 2-3) and New York (June 12-13), ahead of the first European event of the year in Cowes on the Isle of Wight (August 14-15). The remainder of the schedule will be announced in February.

