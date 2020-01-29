Latest World Sailing Rankings – January 2020

No major changes for British Sailing Team members in the latest World Sailing Rankings (29 January).

This first ranking of 2020 included the recent Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, USA, but with only one British pair, Luke Patience and Chris Grube racing, it had little effect.

The Finn Gold Cup is also included lifting runner-up Nicholas Heiner (image) of Holland to top the Finn ranking.

Britain’s Giles Scott is ranked 31st. He described his 8th place in the Gold Cup as a “wake-up call” as he prepares to defend his Olympic Finn title at Tokyo 2020.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre drop off the top of the women’s 470, as Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France take the lead after their victory in Miami.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the men’s 49er, and Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in the Nacra 17 retain their No. 1 positions.

While the Nacra 17 pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet, newly selected to Team GB for Tokyo 2020, remain in fourth place.

With just one Team GB place to be filled – the men’s Laser – all eyes will be on the Laser Worlds starting 8 February in Melbourne, Australia.

Choice is between Elliot Hanson at 9th world ranking, Lorenzo Chiavarini 17th, Michael Beckett 20th and Nick Thompson at 22nd.

The Nacra17, 49er, 49erFX., Radial and RS:X classes will also be competing in World Championship events during February, in Australia.

In the latest World Sailing Rankings, British Sailing Team members hold top ranking in just two Olympic classes, neither of which have been chosen for Tokyo 2020.

Top British ranking positions at 29 January 2020:

470 (women) – 2nd Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (-1)

470 (men) – 13th Luke Patience and Chris Grube (+2)

Nacra 17 (mixed) – 1st Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface, 4th John Gimson and Anna Burnet

49er (men) – 1st James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, 6th Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

49erFX (women) – 7th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey, 20th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth

Laser (men) – 9th Elliot Hanson (-1), 17th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (-1), 20th Michael Beckett (-1), 22nd Nick Thompson (-1)

Radial (women) – 2nd Alison Young, 16th Georgina Povall, 24th Hannah Snellgrove (-1)

Finn (men) – 28th Edward Wright (-3), 31st Giles Scott (+1), 36th Henry Wetherell (-5)

RS:X (men) – 8th Tom Squires (+1), 26th Kieran Holmes Martin (+3), 28th Andy Brown (-5)

RS:X (women) – 7th Emma Wilson, 16th Bryony Shaw, 17th Saskia Sills.

Top World ranking positions at 29 January 2020:

470 Men – AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan

470 Women – FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz

49er Men – GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women – BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Laser Men – AUS Matt Wearn

Radial Women – DEN Anne-Marie Rindom

Finn Men – NED Nicholas Heiner

Nacra 17 Mixed – GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface

RS:X Men – ITA Mattia Camboni

RS:X Women – CHN Yunxiu Lu

