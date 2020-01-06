International14 Worlds – Massey and Hillary on a charge

Britain’s Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary won the fourth race of the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Monday.

This was their third win and they take a 7 point overall lead ahead of Dan Holman and Alex Knight, with Australia’s David Hayter and Trent Neighbour moving into third place overall.

Mark Krstic and James Lanati of Australia took third place in race 4 behind Massey and Hillary, and Holman and Knight, with 4th Brad Devine and Ian Furlong, 5th David Hayter and Trent Neighbour and rounding out the first six Ben Strong and Dan Farthing.

Defending champions Andy and Tom Partington were posted as retired from race 4 and are 27th overall.

I-14 World Championship leaders after race 4 (66 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary 1( 1) 2( 2) 1( 1) 1( 1) – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight 3( 3) 5( 5) 2( 2) 2( 2) – – 12 pts

3rd AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour 4( 4) 3( 3) 8( 8) 5( 5) – – 20 pts

4th GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 9( 9) 1( 1) 4( 4) 7( 7) – – 21 pts

5th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 5( 5) 14( 14) 3( 3) 8( 8) – – 30 pts

6th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 11( 11) 4( 4) 12( 12) 4( 4) – – 31 pts

7th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 6( 6) 8( 8) 16( 16) 3( 3) – – 33 pts

8th AUS 680 Roger Blasse-Andrew Gilligan 7( 7) 16( 16) 5( 5) 11( 11) – – 39 pts

9th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing 15( 15) 12( 12) 7( 7) 6( 6) – – 40 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott 14( 14) 7( 7) 17( 17) 10( 10) – – 48 pts

11th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance 13( 13) 15( 15) 18( 18) 12( 12) – – 58 pts

12th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson 21( 21) 11( 11) 14( 14) 15( 15) – – 61 pts

13th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 19( 19) 9( 9) 20( 20) 18( 18) – – 66 pts

14th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 16( 16) 13( 13) 23( 23) 17( 17) – – 69 pts

15th AUS 637 Graeme Everett-Andrew Wilson 10( 10) 10( 10) 33( 33) 19( 19) – – 72 pts

16th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik-Garrett Brown 27( 27) 24( 24) 9( 9) 16( 16) – – 76 pts

17th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder 23( 23) 18( 18) 22( 22) 13( 13) – – 76 pts

18th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 26( 26) 17( 17) 10( 10) 28( 28) – – 81 pts

19th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts 17( 17) 20( 20) 24( 24) 20( 20) – – 81 pts

20th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure-Jason Lemieux 29( 29) 21( 21) 13( 13) 29( 29) – – 92 pts

Full results available here