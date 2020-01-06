Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Smoke and Black Flags Galore

Another frustrating day at the 2020 Australian Laser Championships, with Sandringham YC shrouded in smoke, and the gentle southerly breeze not strong enough to blow it away.

One race was eventually completed for the three fleets.

In the men’s Laser there were six black flags in the fleet, but Matt Wearn consolidated his leading position with a solid third place. Wearn increased his overall lead to nine points over New Zealander Sam Meech, with only two days left to sail.

The race was won by Luke Elliott of Australia, with Karl-Martin Rammo of Estonia second.

Britain’s Nick Thompson finished 10th and is in 8th place overall. Thompson commented, “The wind was fluctuating from 3 to 10 knots and shifting about 40 degrees. The worst thing was you couldn’t see the shifts (because of the smoke).”

In the Radial, now split into Gold and Silver fleets, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland finished 8th and takes over the lead ahead of race winner Vasileia Karchaliou of Greece. In third place is Agata Barwinska of Poland.

Alison Young finished in 21st place and holds her 8th place overall.

Russel Yom, both of Singapore takes over the lead of the Laser 4.7 fleet with Jonathan Lio in second and Toby Coote of Australia in third overall.

Race officials will try to get three races sailed tomorrow, when conditions are forecast to be better, with slightly stronger winds and better visibility.

Laser Australian National Championship

1st AUS WEARN, Matt 2 6 1 -12 2 3 – – 14 pts

2nd NZL MEECH, Sam 8 8 4 2 1 -12 – – 23 pts

3rd AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell 3 11 8 4 3 -17 – – 29 pts

4th NZL GAUTREY, George 9 9 5 3 4 -14 – – 30 pts

5th EST RAMMO, Karl-Martin 6 5 7 -70 14 2 – – 34 pts

6th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 5 -14 6 8 5 13 – – 37 pts

7th NED BOS, Duko 10 12 2 7 7 -25 – – 38 pts

8th GBR THOMPSON, Nick 1 1 14 -15 13 10 – – 39 pts

9th AUS ELLIOTT, Swifto 16 -25 10 6 6 1 – – 39 pts

10th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 4 3 15 -19 16 4 – – 42 pts

Radial Australian National Championship (mixed)

1st NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit -5 5 2 3 1 8 – – 19 pts

2nd GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 4 2 3 -12 10 1 – – 20 pts

3rd POL BARWINSKA, Agata 2 3 4 2 -9 13 – – 24 pts

4th NED JONKER, Maxime 7 -25 11 1 3 3 – – 25 pts

5th JPN DOI, Manami 6 6 9 -15 2 10 – – 33 pts

6th NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe 1 1 7 -18 7 18 – – 34 pts

7th AUS HENRY, Otto -24 20 3 3 10 4 – – 40 pts

8th GBR YOUNG, Alison 8 -24 6 7 1 21 – – 43 pts

9th SGP LEE, Wonn Kye -29 7 5 6 11 14 – – 43 pts

10th AUS ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE, Stefan -27 2 9 10 2 24 – – 47 pts

Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed)

1st SGP YOM, Russell 2 3 5 -29 5 3 – – 18 pts

2nd SGP LIO, Jonathan 12 -13 1 1 1 4 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS COOTE, Toby 8 5 2 2 3 -30 – – 20 pts

4th AUS SCHOTTE, Isaac 6 -12 3 8 7 9 – – 33 pts

5th SGP LEE, Darius 17 -29 7 4 6 6 – – 40 pts

6th SGP FANG, Dylan 3 -20 4 12 8 15 – – 42 pts

7th AUS DUFF, Taj 13 4 15 7 15 -18 – – 54 pts

8th AUS WADLEY, Kristen 28 -36 9 5 2 13 – – 57 pts

9th WA LOVELADY, Mia 16 6 11 6 -22 21 – – 60 pts

10th AUS COWELL, Hamish 18 -40 10 13 18 2 – – 61 pts

