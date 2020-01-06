Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Smoke and Black Flags Galore

Another frustrating day at the 2020 Australian Laser Championships, with Sandringham YC shrouded in smoke, and the gentle southerly breeze not strong enough to blow it away.
One race was eventually completed for the three fleets.
In the men’s Laser there were six black flags in the fleet, but Matt Wearn consolidated his leading position with a solid third place. Wearn increased his overall lead to nine points over New Zealander Sam Meech, with only two days left to sail.
The race was won by Luke Elliott of Australia, with Karl-Martin Rammo of Estonia second.
Britain’s Nick Thompson finished 10th and is in 8th place overall. Thompson commented, “The wind was fluctuating from 3 to 10 knots and shifting about 40 degrees. The worst thing was you couldn’t see the shifts (because of the smoke).”
In the Radial, now split into Gold and Silver fleets, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland finished 8th and takes over the lead ahead of race winner Vasileia Karchaliou of Greece. In third place is Agata Barwinska of Poland.
Alison Young finished in 21st place and holds her 8th place overall.
Russel Yom, both of Singapore takes over the lead of the Laser 4.7 fleet with Jonathan Lio in second and Toby Coote of Australia in third overall.
Race officials will try to get three races sailed tomorrow, when conditions are forecast to be better, with slightly stronger winds and better visibility.
Laser Australian National Championship
1st AUS WEARN, Matt 2 6 1 -12 2 3 – – 14 pts
2nd NZL MEECH, Sam 8 8 4 2 1 -12 – – 23 pts
3rd AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell 3 11 8 4 3 -17 – – 29 pts
4th NZL GAUTREY, George 9 9 5 3 4 -14 – – 30 pts
5th EST RAMMO, Karl-Martin 6 5 7 -70 14 2 – – 34 pts
6th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 5 -14 6 8 5 13 – – 37 pts
7th NED BOS, Duko 10 12 2 7 7 -25 – – 38 pts
8th GBR THOMPSON, Nick 1 1 14 -15 13 10 – – 39 pts
9th AUS ELLIOTT, Swifto 16 -25 10 6 6 1 – – 39 pts
10th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 4 3 15 -19 16 4 – – 42 pts
Radial Australian National Championship (mixed)
1st NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit -5 5 2 3 1 8 – – 19 pts
2nd GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 4 2 3 -12 10 1 – – 20 pts
3rd POL BARWINSKA, Agata 2 3 4 2 -9 13 – – 24 pts
4th NED JONKER, Maxime 7 -25 11 1 3 3 – – 25 pts
5th JPN DOI, Manami 6 6 9 -15 2 10 – – 33 pts
6th NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe 1 1 7 -18 7 18 – – 34 pts
7th AUS HENRY, Otto -24 20 3 3 10 4 – – 40 pts
8th GBR YOUNG, Alison 8 -24 6 7 1 21 – – 43 pts
9th SGP LEE, Wonn Kye -29 7 5 6 11 14 – – 43 pts
10th AUS ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE, Stefan -27 2 9 10 2 24 – – 47 pts
Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed)
1st SGP YOM, Russell 2 3 5 -29 5 3 – – 18 pts
2nd SGP LIO, Jonathan 12 -13 1 1 1 4 – – 19 pts
3rd AUS COOTE, Toby 8 5 2 2 3 -30 – – 20 pts
4th AUS SCHOTTE, Isaac 6 -12 3 8 7 9 – – 33 pts
5th SGP LEE, Darius 17 -29 7 4 6 6 – – 40 pts
6th SGP FANG, Dylan 3 -20 4 12 8 15 – – 42 pts
7th AUS DUFF, Taj 13 4 15 7 15 -18 – – 54 pts
8th AUS WADLEY, Kristen 28 -36 9 5 2 13 – – 57 pts
9th WA LOVELADY, Mia 16 6 11 6 -22 21 – – 60 pts
10th AUS COWELL, Hamish 18 -40 10 13 18 2 – – 61 pts