Ku-Ring-Gai and Carabella lead the International 5.5 Metre Class Cup events in Newport, Australia, preceding the world championship.

Ku-Ring-Gai (AUS62) of John Bacon, Terry Wetton and James Mayjor continue to run away with the Hanko Evolution Cup, while Carabella (ITA 73) of Alfredo Delli, Gianluca Marolli and Claudio Mazzanti has taken over the lead of the Royal Kaag Classic Cup.

The Alfred’s Gold Cup also started on Monday, with Ali Baba (BAH 23) of Craig Symonette, Flavio Marrazi and Will Alloway) winning both races.

Everyone’s thoughts are with those struggling through the crisis and fighting the fires which have devastated much of NSW, Victoria and Queensland and are still burning.

136 fires burn across NSW with 69 uncontained. Though Sydney itself has not directly had any fires the effects of the fires are felt daily in air quality and the daily red sun breaking through the smoke filled skies.

To follow current fire alerts see here.



After the Scandinavian Gold Cup concluded on Sunday, these three events are great warm up regattas ahead of the World Championship, which begins on Thursday, 9 January.

While the Hanko Evolution Cup and the Royal Kaag Classic Cup are highly sought after Class Cups, the Royal Prince Prince Alfred International 5.5 Metre World Championship Jug has been deeded to the class this year by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and is being raced for for the first time.

The Hanko Evolution Cup, the Royal Kaag Classic Cup and the Alfred’s Gold Cup conclude on Tuesday with two more races scheduled.

The International 5.5 Metre World Championship begins on Thursday.

Hanko Evolution Cup (after 4 races)

1 Ku-Ring-Gai (AUS62, John Bacon, Terry Wetton, James Mayjor) 4 pts

2 Black Magic (AUS 64, Andy Macphail) 15 pts

3 Skagerak (AUS 32, Steve Brajkovich, Phil Smidmore, Tim Ellis) 18 pts

Royal Kaag Classic Cup (after 4 races)

1 Carabella (ITA 73, Alfredo Delli, Gianluca Marolli, Claudio Mazzanti) 6 pts

2 Baragoola (AUS 26, Jason Antill, Damian Macey, Larry Eastwood) 8 pts

3 Kings Cross (AUS 24, Scott O’Connor) 11 pts

Alfred’s Gold Cup (after 2 races)

1 Ali Baba (BAH 23, Craig Symonette, Flavio Marrazi, Will Alloway) 2 pts

2 Ku-Ring-Gai II (AUS 60, Matt Crawford, Rob Crawford, Matt Visser) 7 pts

3 Beta Crucis (AUS 63, Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard, Martin Bunch) 7 pts

All results can be found here

