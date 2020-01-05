International14 Worlds – Massey and Hillary consolidate lead

One race completed for the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Sunday.

Britain’s Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary were the winners ahead of Dan Holman and Alex Knight with Australia’s Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry in third place.

Upset of the day was the retirement of defending champions Andy and Tom Partington from race 3.

The race 3 win consolidates the overall lead of Massey and Hillary (1,2,1) as Holman and Knight (3,5,2) move into second place, with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald (9,1,4) now in third.

I-14 Worlds leaders after race 3

1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary 1( 1) 2( 2) 1( 1) – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight 3( 3) 5( 5) 2( 2) – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 9( 9) 1( 1) 4( 4) – – 14 pts

4th AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour 4( 4) 3( 3) 8( 8) – – 15 pts

5th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 5( 5) 14( 14) 3( 3) – – 22 pts

6th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 11( 11) 4( 4) 12( 12) – – 27 pts

7th AUS 680 Roger Blasse-Andrew Gilligan 7( 7) 16( 16) 5( 5) – – 28 pts

8th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 6( 6) 8( 8) 16( 16) – – 30 pts

9th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing 15( 15) 12( 12) 7( 7) – – 34 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott 14( 14) 7( 7) 17( 17) – – 38 pts

11th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson 21( 21) 11( 11) 14( 14) – – 46 pts

12th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance 13( 13) 15( 15) 18( 18) – – 46 pts

13th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 19( 19) 9( 9) 20( 20) – – 48 pts

14th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 16( 16) 13( 13) 23( 23) – – 52 pts

15th AUS 637 Graeme Everett-Andrew Wilson 10( 10) 10( 10) 33( 33) – – 53 pts

16th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 26( 26) 17( 17) 10( 10) – – 53 pts

17th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik-Garrett Brown 27( 27) 24( 24) 9( 9) – – 60 pts

18th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts 17( 17) 20( 20) 24( 24) – – 61 pts

19th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure-Jason Lemieux 29( 29) 21( 21) 13( 13) – – 63 pts

20th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder 23( 23) 18( 18) 22( 22) – – 63 pts

21st GBR 1559 Andy Partington-Tom Partington 2( 2) 6( 6) 67 (RET) – – 75 pts

Full results available here