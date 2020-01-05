Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Alison Young moves on leaders

Racing resumed at the 2020 Australian Laser/Radial Championships being held at Sandringham, Victoria, with three races completed.
Alison Young took centre-stage for the Brits racing here ahead of the Laser/Radial worlds, with a 6, 7, 1 scoreline to move up into 8th place overall in the mixed Radial fleet.
Not such a good day for Nick Thompson who dropped from day 1 leader to 7th overall after a 5, 14, 12 score-line in the men’s Laser fleet.
In the mixed Radial fleet Agata Barwinska (4,2,9) of Poland takes the lead, with Marit Bouwmeester (64,3,1) of Holland jumping up into second after winning the final race and discarding a 64.
Mirthe Akkerman (7,18,7) of Holland is now in thrid place, and Vasileia Karchaliou (2,12,10) of Greece is fourth.
Western Australian Stefan Elliott-Shircore leads the men’s fleet, in eighth place overall.
In the men’s Laser fleet, Australian Matt Wearn (1,12,2) takes a four point lead ahead of Sam Meech (4,2,1) of New Zealand with Mitch Kennedy (8,4,3) of Australia in third place.
Toby Coote of Australia leads the 4.7 fleet from Jonathan Lio and Russel Yom, both of Singapore.
The race committee has announced that they will try to get three races in tomorrow, to get the regatta back on course.
Winds are forecast to be light, in the 6-10 knot range, and there is a chance of more showers. The temperature should be warmer, at 16-20 deg C.
Laser Australian National Championship
1st AUS WEARN, Matt 2 6 1 -12 2 – – 11 pts
2nd NZL MEECH, Sam -8 8 4 2 1 – – 15 pts
3rd AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell 3 -11 8 4 3 – – 18 pts
4th NZL GAUTREY, George -9 9 5 3 4 – – 21 pts
5th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 5 -14 6 8 5 – – 24 pts
6th NED BOS, Duko 10 -12 2 7 7 – – 26 pts
7th GBR THOMPSON, Nick 1 1 14 -15 13 – – 29 pts
8th AUS ALEXANDER, Finn -12 7 9 5 10 – – 31 pts
9th EST RAMMO, Karl-Martin 6 5 7 -70 14 – – 32 pts
10th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 4 3 15 -19 16 – – 38 pts
Other GBR:
28th GBR FARREN-PRICE, Jake 17 17 32 (38) 33 – – 99 pts
Radial Australian National Championship (mixed)
1st POL BARWINSKA, Agata 2 3 4 2 -9 – – 11 pts
2nd NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit 5 5 -64 3 1 – – 14 pts
3rd NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe 1 1 7 -18 7 – – 16 pts
4th GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 4 2 2 -12 10 – – 18 pts
5th AUS STRANSKY, Mara 1 1 5 -14 12 – – 19 pts
6th NED JONKER, Maxime 7 -25 9 1 3 – – 20 pts F
7th AUS ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE, Stefan -27 2 7 10 2 – – 21 pts
8th GBR YOUNG, Alison 8 -24 6 7 1 – – 22 pts
9th JPN DOI, Manami 6 6 9 -15 2 – – 23 pts
10th FIN MIKKOLA, Monika 3 4 11 8 -29 – – 26 pts
Other GBR:
16th GBR DICKINSON, Finley 2 6 17 9 -33 – – 34 pts
Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed)
1st AUS COOTE, Toby -8 5 2 2 3 – – 12 pts
2nd SGP LIO, Jonathan 12 -13 1 1 1 – – 15 pts
3rd SGP YOM, Russell 2 3 5 -29 5 – – 15 pts
4th AUS SCHOTTE, Isaac 6 -12 3 8 7 – – 24 pts
5th SGP FANG, Dylan 3 -20 4 12 8 – – 27 pts
6th SGP LEE, Darius 17 -29 7 4 6 – – 34 pts
7th AUS DUFF, Taj 13 4 -15 7 15 – – 39 pts
8th WA LOVELADY, Mia 16 6 11 6 -22 – – 39 pts
9th AUS WADLEY, Kristen 28 -36 9 5 2 – – 44 pts
10th AUS WARNER, Edward -21 1 14 14 19 – – 48 pts