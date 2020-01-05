Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Alison Young moves on leaders

Racing resumed at the 2020 Australian Laser/Radial Championships being held at Sandringham, Victoria, with three races completed.

Alison Young took centre-stage for the Brits racing here ahead of the Laser/Radial worlds, with a 6, 7, 1 scoreline to move up into 8th place overall in the mixed Radial fleet.

Not such a good day for Nick Thompson who dropped from day 1 leader to 7th overall after a 5, 14, 12 score-line in the men’s Laser fleet.

In the mixed Radial fleet Agata Barwinska (4,2,9) of Poland takes the lead, with Marit Bouwmeester (64,3,1) of Holland jumping up into second after winning the final race and discarding a 64.

Mirthe Akkerman (7,18,7) of Holland is now in thrid place, and Vasileia Karchaliou (2,12,10) of Greece is fourth.

Western Australian Stefan Elliott-Shircore leads the men’s fleet, in eighth place overall.

In the men’s Laser fleet, Australian Matt Wearn (1,12,2) takes a four point lead ahead of Sam Meech (4,2,1) of New Zealand with Mitch Kennedy (8,4,3) of Australia in third place.

Toby Coote of Australia leads the 4.7 fleet from Jonathan Lio and Russel Yom, both of Singapore.

The race committee has announced that they will try to get three races in tomorrow, to get the regatta back on course.

Winds are forecast to be light, in the 6-10 knot range, and there is a chance of more showers. The temperature should be warmer, at 16-20 deg C.

Laser Australian National Championship

1st AUS WEARN, Matt 2 6 1 -12 2 – – 11 pts

2nd NZL MEECH, Sam -8 8 4 2 1 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell 3 -11 8 4 3 – – 18 pts

4th NZL GAUTREY, George -9 9 5 3 4 – – 21 pts

5th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 5 -14 6 8 5 – – 24 pts

6th NED BOS, Duko 10 -12 2 7 7 – – 26 pts

7th GBR THOMPSON, Nick 1 1 14 -15 13 – – 29 pts

8th AUS ALEXANDER, Finn -12 7 9 5 10 – – 31 pts

9th EST RAMMO, Karl-Martin 6 5 7 -70 14 – – 32 pts

10th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 4 3 15 -19 16 – – 38 pts

Other GBR:

28th GBR FARREN-PRICE, Jake 17 17 32 (38) 33 – – 99 pts

Radial Australian National Championship (mixed)

1st POL BARWINSKA, Agata 2 3 4 2 -9 – – 11 pts

2nd NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit 5 5 -64 3 1 – – 14 pts

3rd NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe 1 1 7 -18 7 – – 16 pts

4th GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 4 2 2 -12 10 – – 18 pts

5th AUS STRANSKY, Mara 1 1 5 -14 12 – – 19 pts

6th NED JONKER, Maxime 7 -25 9 1 3 – – 20 pts F

7th AUS ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE, Stefan -27 2 7 10 2 – – 21 pts

8th GBR YOUNG, Alison 8 -24 6 7 1 – – 22 pts

9th JPN DOI, Manami 6 6 9 -15 2 – – 23 pts

10th FIN MIKKOLA, Monika 3 4 11 8 -29 – – 26 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR DICKINSON, Finley 2 6 17 9 -33 – – 34 pts

Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed)

1st AUS COOTE, Toby -8 5 2 2 3 – – 12 pts

2nd SGP LIO, Jonathan 12 -13 1 1 1 – – 15 pts

3rd SGP YOM, Russell 2 3 5 -29 5 – – 15 pts

4th AUS SCHOTTE, Isaac 6 -12 3 8 7 – – 24 pts

5th SGP FANG, Dylan 3 -20 4 12 8 – – 27 pts

6th SGP LEE, Darius 17 -29 7 4 6 – – 34 pts

7th AUS DUFF, Taj 13 4 -15 7 15 – – 39 pts

8th WA LOVELADY, Mia 16 6 11 6 -22 – – 39 pts

9th AUS WADLEY, Kristen 28 -36 9 5 2 – – 44 pts

10th AUS WARNER, Edward -21 1 14 14 19 – – 48 pts