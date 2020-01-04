International14 Worlds – Racing underway on Day 2

Two races completed for the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Saturday.

Britain’s Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary won the opening race of the championship, with Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald taking the second race.

More than half the fleet did not compete or did not finish the second race.

Provisional positions after two races . . .

Overall Massey and Hillary (1, 2) top the leaderboard with 3 points, second are David Hayter and Trent Neighbour (4, 3) of Australia on 7 points and in third place Andy and Tom Partington (2, 6) tied on 8 points with Dan Holman and Alex Knight (3, 5).

Jones and FitzGerald (9, 1) are in fourth place overall with 10 points.

The USA container did arrive overnight and all boats were ready in time for the first race.

International 14 – Race 1 leaders (provisional)

1st GBR 1565 A.Massey-H.Hillary

2nd GBR 1559 A.Partington-T.Partington

3rd GBR 1556 D.Holman-A.Knight

4th AUS 677 D.Hayter-T.Neighbour

5th AUS 663 L.Irwin-A.Perry

6th AUS 679 M.Krstic-J.Lanati

7th AUS 680 R.Blasse-A.Gilligan

8th AUS 646 S.Cunningham-D.Parker

9th GBR 1553 N.Jones-E.Fitzgerald

10th AUS 637 G.Everett-A.Wilson

International 14 – Race 2 leaders (provisional)

1st GBR 1553 N.Jones-E.Fitzgerald

2nd GBR 1565 A.Massey-H.Hillary

3rd AUS 677 D.Hayter-T.Neighbour

4th AUS 661 B.Devine-I.Furlong

5th GBR 1556 D.Holman-A.Knight

6th GBR 1559 A.Partington-T.Partington

7th AUS 659 S.Sloss-C.Elliott

8th AUS 679 M.Krstic-J.Lanati

9th AUS 645 D.Bramley-S.Walters

10th AUS 637 G.Everett-A.Wilson

Updates to follow.