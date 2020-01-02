RS Aero Worlds – Day 3

Three more races completed on the third day of the RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia.

No change at the front of the Aero 5 fleet where Sophie Jackson of Australia keeps her lead, or in the Aero 9 where Liam Willis of Britain leads.

There was a change of leader in the Aero 7, where Rhett Gowans of Australia won all three races to take the lead from Marc Jacobi of the USA, but both have nine points.

In third place in the Aero 7 is Noah Rees of Britain.

In the Aero 5, Sophie Jackson was not so dominant as in the earlier races, but still increased her lead to four points ahead of Megan Ridgway of Australia, with Britain’s David Ellis moving into third place.

Liam Willis keeps a clean-sheet in the Aero 9, and now has a 12 point lead from Derek Bottles of the USA, who is tied on 18 points with Keith Willis of Britain.



Conditions were ideal Thursday with 10kn increasing to 16kn by the end off the day under clear blue skies and pleasantly hot but bearable temps.

Friday the schedule is increased to four races in case strong wind and possible thunderstorms curtail play on Saturday.

RS Aero 5 World Championship (29 entries)

1st AUS Sophie Jackson 3 -6 1 3 1 3 1 – – 12 pts

2nd AUS Megan Ridgway 2 4 -8 4 2 2 2 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR David Ellis 5 3 2 5 3 1 -14 – – 19 pts

4th GBR Ned Stattersfield 1 -8 5 2 6 7 5 – – 26 pts

5th JPN Kazuyoshi Nakao 4 1 7 6 -8 6 3 – – 27 pts

6th GBR Caitlin Atkin 6 7 -15 1 4 8 4 – – 30 pts

7th AUS Philippa Danks 7 2 4 13 -13 4 7 – – 37 pts

8th AUS Chris Brain 8 10 6 -11 9 5 9 – – 47 pts

9th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson -13 11 9 8 5 9 6 – – 48 pts

10th GBR Jane Peckham 10 9 11 7 -14 10 11 – – 58 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship (38 entries)

1st AUS Rhett Gowans 1 1 1 2 2 2 -2 – – 9 pts

2nd USA Marc Jacobi 2 2 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR Noah Rees -5 3 3 4 3 3 4 – – 20 pts

4th GBR Peter Barton 3 UFD 6 1 6 5 5 – – 26 pts

5th AUS Michael O’Brien 6 5 5 -6 4 4 3 – – 27 pts

6th AUS Gary Ratcliffe 4 7.5 -12 5 5 7 6 – – 34.5 pts

7th AUS Peter Milne 7 6 -10 8 7 6 7 – – 41 pts

8th AUS Brian Case 8 4 7 7 DNF 8 9 – – 43 pts

9th GBR Simon Blake 9 7.5 8 9 9 -9 8 – – 50.5 pts

10th USA Andy Mack -14 9 4 10 8 10 10 – – 51 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship (10 entries)

1st GBR Liam Willis 1 1 1 1 1 1 -1 – – 6 pts

2nd USA Derek Bottles 2 2 2 7 -7 2 3 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR Keith Willis 3 3 4 3 3 -5 2 – – 18 pts

4th AUS Simon Reffold 7 6 3 2 2 6 -7 – – 26 pts

5th AUS Glenn Attrill 5 4 6 4 6 -7 4 – – 29 pts

6th AUS David Andrew 6 5 5 6 4 4 -6 – – 30 pts

7th AUS Peter Stephinson 4 7 7 5 5 3 -8 – – 31 pts

8th AUS Andrew Giles 9 8 8 DNF 9 8 5 – – 47 pts

9th AUS Jason Wilson 8 9 9 8 8 9 -9 – – 51 pts

