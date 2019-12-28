RS Aeros head down under for 3rd World Championship

Eighty RS Aeros, including 22 from the UK, are entered for the RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC on the waters of Port Phillip Bay, Australia.

The Japanese team are set to make their first international appearance with four sailors signed up in the RS Aero 5 fleet.

In the RS Aero 5s Sophie Jackson was strong in the Australian champs last month. An accomplished British team of Sammy Isaacs-Johnson and ex UK National Champion David Ellis will add to the mix.

The RS Aero 7s see the largest fleet with over 40 competitors. Home favourite with two Aussie National titles is Rhett Gowans.

Double RS Aero 9 World Champ, Mark Jacobi of the USA, drops a rig size this year to compete for the 7 title.

From the UK, rising Youth Champion, Noah Rees, continues to grow faster by the day and Peter Barton looks to do one better than his European title this summer.

The RS Aero 9s sees a clash of the titans with Derek Bottles of the super strong Seattle USA fleet set to pitch his skills against the young gun UK Champion, Liam Willis.

The first races are scheduled for Monday 30 December 2019.

British Entries – RS Aero World Championship

1 GBR 3063 David Ellis 5 Lymington Town SC

2 GBR 3064 Maisie Bristow 5 Island Barn RSC

3 GBR 3083 Karl Thorne 5 Lymington Town SC

4 GBR 3056 Iona Willows 5 Dorchester SC

5 GBR 3060 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 5 Maidenhead SC

6 GBR 3058 Lucy Greenwood 5 Oxford SC/ Oxford Uni

7 GBR 3062 Caitlin Atkin 5 Whitstable YC

8 GBR 3007 Simon Wilkins 7 Restronguet SC

9 GBR 2915 Simon Blake 7 Cookham Reach SC

10 GBR 3082 John McKeown 7 Lancing SC

11 GBR 3052 Giles Peckham 7 Gurnard SC

12 GBR 3085 Richard Payne 7 Oxford SC

13 GBR 3084 Peter Craggs 7 York RI SC

14 GBR 3051 Colin Bristow 7 Island Barn RSC

15 GBR 3053 Jane Peckham 7 Gurnard SC

16 GBR 3081 Ned Stattersfield 7 Wells-Next-The-Sea

17 GBR 3066 Alan Markham 7 Upper Thames SC

18 GBR 3087 Peter Barton 7 Lymington Town SC

19 GBR 3070 Noah Rees 7 Torpoint Mosquito SC

20 GBR 3086 Tim Knight 7 Royal Lymington YC

21 GBR 3120 Liam Willis 9 Lymington Town SC

22 GBR 3119 Keith Willis 9 Lymington Town SC