Softly, Softly for the Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales

Only one race was completed at the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey as the wind switched off early.
The light breeze played to the strength of the massively-canvassed Norfolk Punt sailed by Colin and Oli Murray.
The Invergordon Boating Club pair finished 2 minutes ahead of the Musto Skiff of Josh Moran, and the RS800 of James Penty and Eddie Grayson, in what was for them a 45 minute race.
When handicaps were applied the Norfolk Punt recorded a 1 minute 1 second victory, ahead of the K1 of Simon Hawkes, with third place going to the Devoti D-Zero of Arran Holman.
See Finishing and Handicap results below . . .
Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Brass Monkey leading Handicap time results (97 entries)
1st Norfolk Punt – Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY – – 00:50:30
2nd K1 – Simon HAWKES – – 00:51:31
3rd DEVOTI D-ZERO – Arran Holman – – 00:52:27
4th Solo – Jack HOPKINS – – 00:52:35
5th Hadron H2 – Nick CRAIG – – 00:53:03
6th Laser – George GRAHAM – – 00:53:07
7th RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN – – 00:53:21
8th Musto Skiff – Josh MORAN – – 00:53:29
9th Phantom – Andy COUCH – – 00:53:41
10th D-Zero – Mick GREEN – – 00:54:15
11th Streaker – Phil PRIESTLEY – – 00:54:19
12th RS Aero 7 – Keith ESCRITT – – 00:54:20
13th RS Aero 7 – Ollie KENT – – 00:55:01
14th D-Zero – Andrew SPENCER – – 00:55:02
15th Laser Radial – Oliver BLACKBURN – – 00:55:06
16th Laser – George SUNDERLAND – – 00:55:10
17th Laser – Will SMITH – – 00:55:48
18th GP14 – Neil MARSDEN and Neil MARSDEN – – 00:55:51
19th Laser – Graham MACWHIRTER – – 00:55:56
20th Musto Skiff – Ian ESCRITT – – 00:56:01
21st Laser – Joe QUICK – – 00:56:03
22nd Musto Skiff – Kieran GRAHAM – – 00:56:21
23rd Laser – Gary Knott – – 00:56:27
24th Streaker – Kevin HOLMES – – 00:56:35
25th RS800 – James PENTY and Eddie GRAYSON – – 00:56:44
Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Brass Monkey leading Finishing time results (97 entries)
1st Norfolk Punt – Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY – – 00:43:17 Handicap Pos – 1
2nd Musto Skiff – Josh MORAN – – 00:45:15 Handicap Pos – 8
3rd RS800 – James PENTY and Eddie GRAYSON – – 00:45:20 Handicap Pos – 25
4th 49er – Terry PRESSDEE and Will JONES – – 00:46:26 Handicap Pos – 67
5th Musto Skiff – Ian ESCRITT – – 00:47:23 Handicap Pos – 20
6th Musto Skiff – Kieran GRAHAM – – 00:47:40 Handicap Pos – 22
7th Musto Skiff – Ian TURNBULL – – 00:49:30 Handicap Pos – 34
8th RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN – – 00:50:51 Handicap Pos – 7
9th Musto Skiff – Callum ESCRITT – – 00:50:54 Handicap Pos – 42
10th Musto Skiff – Josh DAWSON – – 00:50:56 Handicap Pos – 43
11th RS800 – Oliver GROVES and Sam WALLER – – 00:52:16 Handicap Pos – 59
12th Phantom – Andy COUCH – – 00:53:47 Handicap Pos – 9
13th RS400 – Alex LEONARD and Ben MURRELL – – 00:54:20 Handicap Pos – 27
14th DEVOTI D-ZERO – Arran Holman – – 00:54:23 Handicap Pos – 3
15th Hadron H2 – Nick CRAIG – – 00:54:51 Handicap Pos – 5
16th K1 – Simon HAWKES – – 00:54:52 Handicap Pos – 2
17th 29er – Tom BURKE and Alfie COGGER – – 00:55:27 Handicap Pos – 49
18th Fireball – Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – – 00:55:35 Handicap Pos – 35
19th RS400 – Richard GREEN and Bradley GREEN – – 00:56:13 Handicap Pos – 36
20th RS400 – Stuart HALMAN and Anna WALSH – – 00:56:25 Handicap Pos – 37
21st D-Zero – Mick GREEN and – – 00:56:35 Handicap Pos – 10
22nd D-Zero – Andrew SPENCER and – – 00:57:24 Handicap Pos – 14
23rd Merlin Rocket – Dave WINDER and Ben RAYNER – – 00:57:51 Handicap Pos – 41
24th Fireball – John TURLEY and Peter SLINGSBY – – 00:57:52 Handicap Pos – 50
25th 470 – Sarah JARMAN and Nick DEVEREUX – – 00:58:03 Handicap Pos – 39