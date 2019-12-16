Finn Gold Cup bow number warning issued

The Finn Gold Cup Practice/Invitation race was won by Jesse Kylänpää from Finland.
After the race, Principal Race Officer, Mark Taylor, issued a Notice to Competitors warning them that certain competitors had not applied their bow numbers correctly, putting the numbers towards the stern of the boat as opposed to towards the bow.
Any sailor who has not applied their bow number correctly would be subject to Discretionary Penalty which may be applied from Race 1 onwards.
The first race takes place Monday 16 December, so there will be some burning of the midnight oil to get the stickers applied correctly.
2019 Gold Cup Practice Race
1st FIN99 KYLÄNPÄÄ, Jesse
2nd AUS61 JACKSON, Mark
3rd AUS302 WALLACE, Peter
4th AUS296 BEVIS, James
5th AUS CLARK, Greg
6th AUS9 SHALLVEY, John
