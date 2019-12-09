Russia Banned from 2020 Olympic Games

Russia has been banned from all major sporting events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), this includes the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

WADA has taken action against Russia due to evidence that the Russian authorities tampered with data from an anti-doping laboratory to remove hundreds of potential doping cases.

The WADA board convened for a special meeting on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland and ruled unanimously in favour of the global ban.

Russian athletes will still be able to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo if they can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal, with the provision to compete under a neutral flag and without the Russian national anthem.

Officials from Russia have 21 days to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but if unsuccessful then they face missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.