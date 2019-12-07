Star Sailors League Finals Live . . . Now

The Finals rounds begin Saturday night from 15:00 hrs (in UK/Europe) with the Quarter Finals for the boats which finished the Qualification round third to tenth.
The top five from this progress up to the Semi-Finals and the top three from the Semi-Finals to the Finals – each stage comprising a single race.
For the top ten crews, this represents a resetting of the clock, with any capable of claiming the ultimate prize and their share of the US $ 200,000 (£152,207) purse.
Update your browser to get latest results below.
Next up the semi final, top 3 to go through to final.
Overall the leading standings after 10 races were:
1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL Bruno Prada BRA – Straight into Final
2nd Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – Straight into Semi-final
Starters in the Semi Final:
Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER
Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER
Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA
Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA
Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE
Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA
Finish of Quarter Final:
1st Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER
2nd Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA
3rd Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA
4th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE
5th Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA
– – – – – Cut-off – – – – –
6th Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA
7th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR
8th Eric Doyle USA Payson Infelise USA