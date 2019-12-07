Star Sailors League Finals Live . . . Now

The Finals rounds begin Saturday night from 15:00 hrs (in UK/Europe) with the Quarter Finals for the boats which finished the Qualification round third to tenth.

The top five from this progress up to the Semi-Finals and the top three from the Semi-Finals to the Finals – each stage comprising a single race.

For the top ten crews, this represents a resetting of the clock, with any capable of claiming the ultimate prize and their share of the US $ 200,000 (£152,207) purse.



Next up the semi final, top 3 to go through to final.

Overall the leading standings after 10 races were:

1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL Bruno Prada BRA – Straight into Final

2nd Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – Straight into Semi-final

Starters in the Semi Final:

Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER

Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER

Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA

Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA

Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE

Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA

Finish of Quarter Final:

1st Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER

2nd Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA

3rd Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA

4th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE

5th Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA

– – – – – Cut-off – – – – –

6th Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA

7th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR

8th Eric Doyle USA Payson Infelise USA