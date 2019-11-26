49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Oceania Championships – Day 2

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface keep their lead after day 2 of the Nacra 17 Oceania Championships in Auckland, New Zealand

The British pair added another win to their scoreline and take an eight point lead after six race, ahead of Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (2,5,2) of Australia. In third place are Billy Besson and Marie Riou (7,1,2) of France.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (16,8,DNF) drop back to 17th place.

In the men’s 49er Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (1,2,2) of Austria are the new leaders.

They have 11 points and are six points ahead of Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra (4,8,1).

Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Poland are now third, tied on 19 points with Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (11,1,9) move up to seventh overall, tied on 45 points with Yago and Klaus Lange. While James Grumett and Daniel Budden of Britain had a better day an 8, 5, 2, putting them 11th overall.

In the women’s 49erFX, Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea (6,7,5) of the USA retain the overall lead, but now tied on 16 points with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1,DNC,3) of Brazil.

Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech (4,10,1) of New Zealand move into third overall, while Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (5,6,45) slip to eighth place.

The teams split into gold, silver and bronze for Wednesday’s finals racing.

Oceania Championship Overall Leading results after Day 2 and 6 races

Nacra 17

1st Ben Saxton / Nicola Boniface (GBR) 1-3-(4); 7pts

2nd Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin (AUS) 2-5-2; 15pts

3rd Billy Besson / Marie Riou (FRA) 7-1-2; 18pts

4th Riley Gibbs / Anna Weis (USA) (18)-9-3; 20pts

5th Santiago Lange / Cecilia Carranza (ARG) 2-5-(7); 20pts

Other GBR:

7th GBR John Gimson & Anna Burnet 16-8-DNF; 65 pts

49erFX

1st Stephanie Roble / Maggie Shea (USA) 6-(7)-5; 16pts

2nd Martine Grael / Kahena Kunze (BRA) 1-(DNC)-3; 16pts

3rd Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 4-10-1; 19pts

4th Annemieke Bekkering / Annette Duetz (NED) (UFD)-4-2-; 20pts

5th Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke (GER) 2-3-7; 24pts

GBR:

8th GBR Charlotte Dobson & Saskia Tidey 5-6-15; 43 pts

49er

1st Benjamin Bildstein / David Hussl (AUT) 1-2-2; 11pts

2nd Diego Botin / Iago Lopez Marra (ESP) 4-8-1; 17pts

3rd Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki (POL) (14)-4-1; 19pts

4th Isaac McHardie / William McKenzie (NZL) (17)-4-3; 19pts

5th Peter Burling / Blair Tuke (NZL) 5-3-4; 22pts

6tht Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE (ARG) 1-5-22; 45 pts

7th GBR Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell 11-1-9; 45 pts

Full results available here