RORC Transatlantic Race underway

The 6th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race got underway with the fleet starting from outside Marina Lanzarote at 11:00 UTC on Saturday 23 November.

The fast reaching start was ideal for Childhood 1, skippered by Bouwe Bekking. The Swedish VO65 was the first yacht to the mark off Puerto Calero Marina.

Once clear of the wind shadow of the surrounding hills, they hoisted their A3, blasting through La Bocayna, the strait between Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. Childhood 1 is expected to round Tenerife later Saturday night.

French Wally 100 Dark Shadow, skippered by Yerin Hobson, was just three miles astern.

Giles Redpath’s British Lombard 46 Pata Negra got off to a good start. Skippered by Andy Lis with a young crew, the team were seven miles behind Dark Shadow, the largest yacht in the fleet.

Richard Palmer’s British JPK 10.10 Jangada is also taking part in their second RORC Transatlantic Race. Richard is once again racing two handed, this time with Jeremy Waitt

After months of preparation, the international fleet started one of the most iconic offshore races with a stiff breeze gusting up to 25 knots.