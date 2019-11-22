Sodebo Ultim 3 abandon Brest Atlantiques race

Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias on Sodebo Ultim 3, have withdrawn from the Brest Atlantiques race.

Coville and Nélias, who have been in Cape Town since Thursday, announced their decision not to continue on the Brest Atlantiques, as the damages to their boat are too serious to carry on safely.

Sodebo Ultim 3 suffered damages following a violent blow with an unidentified floating object, which led the team to make a pitstop in Cape Town, where they were joined by members from Sodebo’s technical team.

Further investigation has revealed damage to the starboard side of the boat.

At the head of the fleet, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is continuing her ascent along the coast of the Namibian desert, 300 miles ahead of MACIF and Actual Leader.

After 17 days at sea, the three remaining trimarans are in full racing mode, sailing along the coast of the Namibian desert. MACIF and Actual Leader actually came within very close reach of one another.

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild has a decent lead, but the weather in the coming days is very unpredictable and so nothing is guaranteed for Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier, as Charles said:

“There is a triangle zone of no wind along the African coast, which points west. We will try and head west, but that means covering extra distance, that’s the dilemma. If we go too far, we could rapidly lose our 300 mile advantage on the other trimarans.”

“For now, I think everyone will have a pretty similar strategy, that of heading west, because there’s no wind at all in the east. That’s the big question for all of us and I don’t have the answer.”