Dragon Grand Prix Spain – Day 1

Otto Pohlmann’s Meerblick of Germany tops the leaderboard with a third and first after two races of the Dragon Grand Prix Spain.

This gives him a three-point advantage over his compatriot Stephan Link (2,5) on Desert Holly. In third place sits another German Dragon, Ingrid, helmed by Dirk Pramann (8,2), who led for the first three legs of the second race, but ended up conceding victory to Meerblick in the closing moments.



The Russian Rocknrolla, skippered by Dmitry Samokhin (1,14), completed an astonishing first race, heading the fleet at all the marks.

However, a bad start in the second race hindered his chances of finishing the day on the podium.

On the contrary, Peter Gilmour, commanding the only Japanese team of the fleet, went from less to more and now lies fourth overall with 11 points (7,4).

The regatta, hosted by the Club de Regatas Puerto Portals, Mallorca, continues until Thursday with up to six further races planned. This regatta is the fourth and final event in the 2019 Dragon European Cup Circuit.

Dragon GP Spain – Provisional Top 20 After 2 Races

1st GER 1205 MEERBLICK – Otto POHLMANN 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GER 62 DESERT HOLLY – Stephan LINK 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd GER 16 INGRID – Dirk PRAMANN 8 2 – – 10 pts

4th JPN 56 YRED – Peter GILMOUR 7 4 – – 11 pts

5th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS 5 7 – – 12 pts

6th NED 412 TROIKA – Pieter HEEREMA 4 9 – – 13 pts

7th RUS 76 ROCKNROLLA – Dmitry SAMOKHIN 1 13 – – 14 pts

8th SUI 311 SOPHIE RACING – Hugo STENBECK 11 6 – – 17 pts

9th GER 1170 CAMELEER – Marcus BRENNECKE 9 10 – – 19 pts

10th RUS 27 ANNAPURNA – Anatoly LOGINOV 6 17 – – 23 pts

11th SUI 318 1QUICK1 – Wolf WASCHKUHN 15 8 – – 23 pts

12th ITA 77 BUNKER PRINCE – Evgenii BRASLAVETS 13 11 – – 24 pts

13th RUS 31 INTEGRITY – Mikhail SENATOROV 32 3 – – 35 pts

14th GER 1151 PUCK – Dr. Philip DOHSE 10 25 – – 35 pts

15th SUI 313 FREE – Dirk OLDENBURG 21 14 – – 35 pts

16th GER 1134 HUNTING DUCK – Olaf STERNEL 12 26 – – 38 pts

17th GER 1180 ROSIE – Benjamin MORGEN 14 24 – – 38 pts

18th POR 85 MARS – Pedro ANDRADE 23 15 – – 38 pts

19th GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON 18 20 – – 38 pts

20th GER 1112 SAPHIRA – Dr. Klaus HUNGER 29 12 – – 41 pts

