The qualified clubs from Europe for the Sailing Champions League 2020 are set.

The last league sailing regatta of the year has come to an end and now the qualified clubs from Europe for the SAILING Champions League 2020 are set.

The top-four ranked clubs of each national league have saved their ticket for the 2020 SAILING Champions League.



The four British clubs are:

1. Grafham Water Sailing Club

2. Haversham Sailing Club

3. Ullswater Yacht Club

4. Royal Thames Yacht Club

Full international Qualified Club list available here