Transat Jacques Vabre – Leader ETA midnight Thursday

The ETAs in the Bay of All Saints are starting to become clearer with every hour thanks to a less active Doldrums than expected a few days ago.

Groupe GCA – Milles et un sourires (Multi50) has a ETA of around midnight of Thursday 7 November, with Solidaires En Peloton – ARSEP some 7 hours later, on the morning of Friday 8 November.

Apivia of Charlie Dullin and Yann Ellis is the new IMOCA monohull leader, 36 nm ahead of former leader Charal of Jérémie Beyou and Christopher Pratt.

In third place is 11th Hour Racing of Charlie Enright and Pascal Bidgorry.

Britain’s Samantha Davies and Paul Meilhat of France are now in seventh place on Initiatives-Coeur, 114 nm behind the IMOCA leader.

In Class40 at the 09:00 UTC ranking, Crédit Mutuel of Ian Lepinski and Adrien Hardy had a 70 nm lead over Britain’s Sam Goodchild with Fabien Delahaye on Leyton.

Aïna Enfance and Avenir was a further 14 miles behind in third.

Wednesday 6 November – Leaders at 09:00 hrs FRA

Class40

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy)

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye)

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher)

Imoca

1 – Apivia ( Charlie Dullin / Yann Ellis)

2 – Charal (Jérémie Beyou / Christopher Pratt)

3 – 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright / Pascal Bidgorry)

GBR

7 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies / Paul Meilhat)

14 – Malizia II (Boris Herrmann / Will Harris)

24 – Campagne de France (Miranda Merron / Halvard Mabire)

26 – Pip Hare Ocean racing (Pip Hare / Ysbrand Endt)

Retired – Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson / Neal MacDonald)

Multi50

1 – GROUPE GCA – MILLE ET UN SOURIRES (Gilles Lamire / Antoine Carpentier)

2 – Solidarias en Peloton – Arsep ( hibaut Vauchel-Camus and Fred Duthil)

3 – PRIMONIAL (Sebastien Rogues / Mattieu Souben)

