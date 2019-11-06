Clipper Race – Zhuhai crew make preparations for possible Medevac

Day 13 of Race 3 of the Clipper Round the World Race and Zhuhai Skipper Nick Leggatt is making preparations for a possible crew medevac.

Crew member Duncan Paul, 64, suffered an injury to his ribs following a fall during the recent rough weather.

As a precautionary measure the Clipper Race team has been working with the MRCC in Cape Town looking into the possibility of a medevac.

Skipper Nick Leggatt:

“By now everybody is aware that Duncan Paul had a fall during the rough weather that has gone past recently. He is in good spirits, although he is in bed, but after consulting with PRAXES, the race’s Global Medical Emergency Support Partner and Deputy Race Director Dale Smyth, we have been working with the MRCC in Cape Town looking into the possibility of a medevac.”

“At present, we are continuing on towards Cape Town at the best possible speed. Zhuhai has started the Ocean Sprint part of the race and the crew are still working hard to keep us racing at the best possible speed.”

Related Poet:

Clipper Race – The race to Cape Town is on