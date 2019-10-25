Clipper Race – The race to Cape Town is on

The Spinlock South Atlantic Showdown, Race 3 of the Clipper 2019-20 Round the World Race is now underway.

The race officially began at 18:00 UTC, Wednesday 23 October and Unicef was first across the start line, followed closely by Race 2 winners, Qingdao and then Zhuhai.

Qingdao resumed a leading at the first mark ahead of the pack, and continued in the lead for all five marks until they were out of sight. Whilst Visit Sanya, China and Unicef were the second and third teams to finish the course.

After two days of racing Visit Sanya, China are currently in first and GoToBermuda in second and switching places.

Imagine Your Korea have taken third place, battling with Seatle in fourth place, with Nick Leggatt and his Zhuhai team fifth.

But leaderboard positions have been constantly changing with each maneuver and the tactical decisions are reflected in the current positions.

The 3,555 nautical mile race is a fast, short race (approximately 17 days) and could see a very close finish as the fleet tackle trade winds, unpredictable weather and great swells before arriving into Cape Town with the incredible backdrop of Table Mountain.

Qingdao presently top of the leaderboard with 36 points followed by Punta del Este and Visit Sanya, China both with 23 points.

The fleet is due to arrive in Cape Town between Thursday 7 and Monday 11 November.

