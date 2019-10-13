Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Arrival in Punta del Este

After 26 days of racing and covering over 5,000 nautical miles, a tightly fought battle played out between two Chinese teams, Visit Sanya and Qingdao, to claim the second leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

A jostle for the win ensued and it was the Qingdao team which clinched victory, crossing the finish line at the Yacht Club Punta del Este, in Uruguay, to claim Race 2: The Commodore’s Cup.

The win for Qingdao was twice as impressive as the team had chosen to play its Joker on this race, meaning that its points for Race 2 will be doubled, scooping 22 points instead of the normal 11 points for a win, with Skipper Brooks saying: “I knew we could achieve it.”

After its of game of cat and mouse, Visit Sanya took second place into Punta del Este. The team had led the Clipper Race pack for much of Race 2 but over the last 24 hours of racing, Qingdao pulled ahead.

The third placed team, Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam, finished around midday (UTC) on Sunday, with Dare To Lead expected to take fourth place.

Dubbed the St Tropez of South America, Punta del Este is one of the continent’s most fashionable resorts and its prime location at the mouth of the River Plate and the Atlantic Ocean makes it the perfect destination for sailing at every level.

