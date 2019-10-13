Melges 24 Worlds – Maidollis and Taki 4 are Champions

The Italian crews onboard Maidollis and Taki 4 (Corinthian) are again the Melges 24 World Champions.

The Italians aboard Carlo Fracassoli’s Maidollis gained victory only in the very last race of the series, when they managed to overcome Bruce Ayres’ Monsoon, leader of the ranking until that moment, putting the seal on the World title with a net total of 45 points.

Monsoon finished in second (49 pts), followed by an excellent and extremely consistent Bombarda of Andrea Pozzi (57 pts).

The story was similar also in the Corinthian division, where the Marco Zammarchi’s Taki 4, surpassed Storm Capital Sail Racing NOR751 with Peder Jahre on helm only in the last race.

The crew that had led the ranking until the very last day, Lenny EST790 of Tonu Toniste, was overtaken by Storm Capital Sail Racing and Taki 4, eventually finishing the event in third place.

Melges 24 – 2019 World Championship final leaders (61 entries)

1st ITA 854 Maidollis – Perego Gianluca – – 45 pts

2nd USA 851 Monsoon – Bruce Ayres – – 49 pts

3rd ITA 860 Bombarda – Andrea Pozzi – – 57 pts

4th USA 841 Warcanoe – Michael Goldfarb – – 80 pts

5th ITA 778 Taki 4 (C) – Marco Zammarchi – – 98 pts

6th NOR 751 Storm Capital SR (C) – Sivert Denneche – – 107 pts

7th ITA 693 Melgina – Paolo Brescia – – 107 pts

8th EST 790 Lenny (C) – Tõnu Tõniste – – 108 pts

9th ITA 722 Altea – Andrea Racchelli – – 114 pts

10th USA 835 Mikey – Kevin Welch – – 120 pts

11th ITA 689 Strambapapà – Michele Paoletti – – 128.5 pts

12th GER 859 Nefeli – Peter Karrié – – 137 pts

13th USA 849 Full Throttle – Brian Porter – – 140 pts

14th ITA 638 Jeco Team (C) – Marco Cavallini – – 144 pts

15th DEN 782 Soffe – Kim Christensen – – 150 pts

16th HUN 728 FGF Aka Johi – Robert Bakoczy – – 152 pts

17th USA 856 Blind Squirrel – John Brown – – 154 pts

18th CAN 853 Zingara – Richard Reid – – 154 pts

19th GBR 694 Gill Race Team (C) – Miles Quinton – – 163 pts

20th ITA 764 Magica (C) – Piero Andolina – – 170 pts

Full results available here