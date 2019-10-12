Endeavour Trophy – 3 points separate top 3 boats

Luke Patience and Mary Henderson stole the show on the opening day of the Investec-sponsored Endeavour Trophy with three race wins.

In the light winds and a strong tidal stream, that resulted in challenging conditions for the 30-strong fleet of champion sailors, Patience and Henderson won three of the first four races,

After Patience and Henderson won the two opening races, in race three Sam and Ben Whaley (Laser) led from the start and managed to hold off James Peters and Maddy Anderson (RS200) in a close race to the finish line.

Patience and Henderson then returned to form to take race 4 ahead of Nick Craig and Emma Clarke (B14).

At the halfway stage of the series just three points separate the top three boats.

Patience and Henderson lead, with second Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, and in third place defending champions Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis.

59th Endeavour Trophy – Leaders after 4 of 8 races (30 entries)

1st Olympian, Luke Patience and Mary Henderson 1 1 14 1 – – 17 pts

2nd Merlin Rocket, Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 2 2 8 6 – – 18 pts

3rd 2018 Champion, Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 4 6 6 3 – – 19 pts

4th RS200, James Peters and Maddy Anderson 11 4 2 5 – – 22 pts

5th Laser, Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley 7 5 1 10 – – 23 pts

6th Fireball, Ian Dobson and Matt Mee 9 3 4 7 – – 23 pts

7th B14, Nick Craig and Emma Clarke 6 11 12 2 – – 31 pts

8th K1, Paul Smalley and Mari Shepherd 14 8 11 8 – – 41 pts

9th Radial, Jon Emmett and Arran Holman 13 14 7 9 – – 43 pts

10th 470, Mixed Jess Lavery and Alex Hughes 10 9 3 26 – – 48 pts

Full results available here