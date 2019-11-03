Transat Jacques Vabre – Passing the Verdes

Charal of Jérémie Beyou and Christopher Pratt continue to lead the IMOCA fleet of the Transat Jacques Vabre.

Charal has a 56 nm lead this Sunday morning ahead of Banque Populaire X (Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cleach) with Apivia (Charlie Dullin and Yann Ellis) in third place, just 9 nm back.

Charel and the other four or five leaders are sailing at 17 to 20 knots towards Cape Verde . . . see video of Charel below



Leading the second IMOCA group – the westerly chasing pack – is Maitre COQ of Yannick Bestaven and Roland Jourdain, some 400 nm back from leader Charal.

Among that second group are Alex Thomson and Neal MacDonald on Hugo Boss, 483 nm from IMOCA Leader Charal.

For the Class40s, Credit Mutuel of Ian Lepinski and Adrien Hardy now have a 6 nm lead ahead of Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye) sailing at 9 to 10 knots as they pass the Canary Islands.

While the three multihulls are approaching the Verdes, with leaders Gilles Lamire and Antoine Carpentier sailing at 20 knots and weaving between Santa Antao and Sao Vincente early this morning.

Sunday 3 November – Leaders at 09:00 hrs FRA

Class40

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy)

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye)

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher)

Imoca

1 – Charal (Jérémie Beyou / Christopher Pratt)

2 – Banque Populaire X (Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cleach)

3 – Apivia ( Charlie Dullin / Yann Ellis)

GBR

8 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies / Paul Meilhat)

18 – Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson / Neal MacDonald)

19 – Malizia II (Boris Herrmann / Will Harris)

24 – Campagne de France (Miranda Merron / Halvard Mabire)

27 – Pip Hare Ocean racing (Pip Hare / Ysbrand Endt)

Multi50

1 – GROUPE GCA – MILLE ET UN SOURIRES (Gilles Lamire / Antoine Carpentier)

2 – PRIMONIAL (Sebastien Rogues / Mattieu Souben)

3 – Solidarias en Peloton – Arsep ( hibaut Vauchel-Camus and Fred Duthil)

