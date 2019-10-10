Melges 24 Worlds – Maidollis tops the leaderboard

Leader of the Melges 24 World Championship overall standings is Perego Gianluca’s Maidollis ITA854, reigning European Champion.

With scores of 1-2-2, the Italian crew was the “boat of the day” and leads the America’s Bruce Ayres on Monsoon (4-6-1), with Andrea Pozzi’s Bombarda, ITA860, in third place.

The Italian entry Taki 4 ITA778 (5-17-8) with Niccolo Bertola on helm closes the top five and leads the Corinthian ranking.

Melges 24 – World Championship leaders after 5 races

1st ITA 854 Maidollis Perego Gianluca 1 17 1 2 2 – – 23 pts

2nd USA 851 Monsoon Bruce Ayres 10 5 4 6 1 – – 26 pts

3rd ITA 860 Bombarda Andrea Pozzi 5 6 14 1 3 – – 29 pts

4th USA 841 Warcanoe Michael Goldfarb 2 1 2 16 17 – – 38 pts

5th ITA 778 Taki 4 © Marco Zammarchi 16 4 5 17 8 – – 50 pts

6th EST 790 Lenny © Tõnu Tõniste 6 2 24 4 15 – – 51 pts

7th GER 859 Nefeli Peter Karrié 17 3 8 13 16 – – 57 pts

8th NOR 751 Storm CapitalSR © Sivert Denneche 4 24 12 9 9 – – 58 pts

9th ITA 689 Strambapapà Michele Paoletti 13 12 22 11 7 – – 65 pts

10th USA 849 Full Throttle Brian Porter 8 10 42 5 4 – – 69 pts

11th ITA 764 Magica © Piero Andolina 11 19 27 7 12 – – 76 pts

12th ITA 693 Melgina Paolo Brescia 23 11 29 12 6 – – 81 pts

13th NOR 628 Nortek Sailing Team © Andreas Sola Fischer 13 7 7 33 21 – – 81 pts

14th HUN 759 Seven_Five_Nine © Ákos Csoltó 18 8 18 20 23 – – 87 pts

15th GBR 694 Gill Race Team © Miles Quinton 3 31 31 8 18 – – 91 pts

16th ITA 638 Jeco Team © Marco Cavallini 28 23 11 22 13 – – 97 pts

17th ITA 809 Arkanoè by Montura © Sergio Caramel 20 15 9 39 26 – – 109 pts

18th ITA 722 Altea Andrea Racchelli 62 18 3 19 10 – – 112 pts

19th GER 677 White Room © Michael Tarabochia 15 14 47 26 11 – – 113 pts

20th USA 835 Mikey Kevin Welch 62 33 15 3 5 – – 118 pts