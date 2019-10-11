Mini Transat La Boulangere – Day 6

At the 09:00 UTC positions Friday, François Jambou (prototype) and Ambrogio Beccaria (production boat) were still leading a very scattered Mini Transat fleet.

A fleet that stretches right back Britain’s Joe Lacey, who will be relieved to round Cape Finisterre.

Following the retirement of Pavel Roubal, who was airlifted to safety offshore of Portugal, 86 sailors in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are still at sea.

Two competitors are still on a pit stop: David Kremer in Baiona and Jonathan Chodkiewiez in La Coruña.

François Jambou is setting a furious pace in the prototype category. In 24 hours he covered an astonishing 251 miles.

His direct rivals (Axel Tréhin and Tanguy Bouroullec) are struggling to keep up, but there’s still absolutely all to play for with over 300 miles to the finish, with plenty of traps along the way.

In the production boat category, Ambrogio Beccaria is giving all he’s got and remains today’s leader. Félix De Navacelle, Julien Letissier and Matthieu Vincent are his closest pursuers.

Ranking on Friday 11 October at 09:00 UTC

PROTOTYPE

1- François Jambou (865 – Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune) 258 miles from the finish

2- Axel Tréhin (945 – Project Rescue Ocean) 29 miles behind the leader

3- Tanguy Bouroullec (969 – Cerfrance) 38 miles behind the leader

PRODUCTION

1- Ambrogio Beccaria (943 – Geomag) 319 miles from the finish​​​​​​​

2- Félix De Navacelle (916 – Youkounkoun) 12.4 miles behind the leader ​​​​​​​

3- Julien Letissier (869 – Reno Style) 19.4 miles behind the leader

