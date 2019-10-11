World on Water video news round-up

Video action with World on Water global sailing news show produced by www.boatson.tv



In this week’s video news round-up:

• Gitana 17 Edmund de Rothschild, 105 foot foiling trimaran completes their refit and is re-launched

• Day One of the 44Cup in Cascais

• Kite Foil World Series Penultimate Day 3

• Full Highlights of the 2019 52 Super Series

• We get a quick look at what’s happening at the Optimist racing in Oman

• New South Wales Youth Championships Day 2 at Point Wolstoncroft on Lake Macquarie

• Great windsurfing action in the Mercedes Benz Windsurfing World Cup

Related Posts:

Team Aqua seal the deal at 44Cup Cascais

Azzurra secure 52 Super Series Title on home waters

Kitefoil World Series titles decided in Cagliari